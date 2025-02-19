😅 Elon Musk has vowed to make video games great again

🤖 The billionaire announced that xAI has set up an AI gaming studio

🙏 Musk has urged interested parties to join the team

🤔 The video game industry has been accused of pushing DEI in recent years

Elon Musk may split his time between Tesla, SpaceX, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Neuralink, and X, but now the richest man in the world believes he can “make video games great again”.

Musk, who is a keen gamer, said on X: “Join us to make revolutionary video games using AI. The potential for a dynamically generated video game using AI is incredible!”

Musk’s xAI department, which recently launched Grok 3, is forming its own AI gaming studio, and – unsurprisingly –will fully harness the power of artificial intelligence.

Musk has regularly weighed in on the state of the video games industry in recent years and believes that some studios and publishers have suffered the same fate as Hollywood: that they’ve been captured by activists with certain ideologies.

A subset of gamers believe that DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) has become a staple in video games, leading to uninspired stories, forced representation, and generally unappealing titles.

The issue became a mainstream discussion point when a gamer in Brazil named Kabrutus Rambo launched a Steam Curator page called ‘Sweet Baby Inc. Detected’. The page warned users about whether a consulting company called Sweet Baby Inc. was involved in the creation of a game, which caused an SBI employee to demand Kabrutus’ Steam account be deleted and the page shutdown.

Most gaming publications sided with Sweet Baby Inc. and its employees, leading to what many referred to as “Gamergate 2”. However, we spoke to the creator of Sweet Baby Inc. Detected to get his side of the story, allowing readers to draw their own conclusions.

Why is Musk getting involved in video games?

It’s hardly a surprise that Musk has turned his attention to gaming, especially as he’s working under President Trump’s administration, which has eradicated DEI from governmental departments and established that only two genders will be recognized: male and female, something which has been changed in some video games to ‘body type 1/A and body type 2/B’.

Musk has urged any interested developers to join xAI’s gaming studio, and the xAI account posted: “email us at gamestudio@x.ai if you’re a developer and interested in designing AI games first principles.”

