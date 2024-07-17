🙅‍♂️ Fake ‘Elon Musk’ screenshots continue to lure people in with scams

🪙 The promise of free Bitcoin is an obvious crypto scam

🐦 These X posts have been an issue since the platform was named Twitter

Elon Musk isn’t sending you Bitcoin, although new crypto scams, such as the one seen below, would have you believe that lie. So we’re highlighting it, just like we did when the YouTube crypto scams started.

Research by The Shortcut shows images of X posts from SpaceX founder, Tesla CEO, and X owner Elon Musk. He encourages people to go to a website with a domain that uses words like Tesla, CEO, and Event. However, it leads to a crypto scam.

The image often appears in official Elon Musk replies and is filled with fake users who claim to have profited from visiting the dubious website. But the screenshot’s post and engagement metrics are bogus.

Musk is far busier these days between his several companies, two of which he plans to move to a new state. Both X and SpaceX will be moving from California to Texas, according to a recent pledge by Musk.