Who has two thumbs and is moving his companies out of California? This guy.

🚚 Elon Musk announced plans to move SpaceX and X out of California

🌴➡️🚀 SpaceX will move from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas

🌉➡️🤠 X will move from downtown San Francisco to Austin

🐫 Straw meet camel’s back: New California law AB1955

📜 It bans schools from telling parents about a child’s gender change

SpaceX is lifting off and X is signing off from their California-based headquarters, according to Elon Musk. The destination for both companies? Texas.

The move seems to have been long in the making, but Musk called new California law AB1955 “the last straw.” It bans schools from telling parents (or anyone else) about a child’s gender change without the child’s permission.

What’s the controversial law?

California is the first state in the US to sign the hotly debated ban into law. California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said to the AP, “This law helps keep children safe while protecting the critical role of parents.”

However, Musk and others have said that it takes away the rights of parents, including those of his employees. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ.”

Angel investor and All In podcast host Jason Calacanis chimed in with, “So the state is the parent in California now?” Musk quoted this in his post.

Where SpaceX and X will be moving

SpaceX will move its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, in Los Angeles County, to Starbase, Texas. Musk added that X will vacate downtown San Francisco as its headquarters for Austin. No timeline was given for the moves.

Of San Francisco’s Market Street office, where Twitter has been headquartered since 2011, Musk said, “[I] have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building.”

Calacanis said, “I am done with California. Will disclose my plans on All In this week.” Muks once again quoted his post, saying, “Many will follow.”