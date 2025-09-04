🤖 Ecovacs has announced the new Deebot X11 OmniCyclone at IFA 2025

⚡️ The robot vacuum cleaner has a slew of new technologies, including faster charging and improved AI floor mapping

🧼 It’ll clean your floors better than previous versions thanks to improved mopping and debris collection systems

🧗 It can also climb over steep edges between rooms

💰 The Deebot X11 OmniCyclone costs $1,499.99 and goes on sale today

At its press conference at IFA 2025 in Berlin, Ecovacs announced its latest robotic vacuum cleaner that aims to provide one of the most seamless cleaning experiences you can get. The Deebot X11 OmniCyclone (which is quite the name, I might add) has a slew of upgrades compared to older Deebot models that help it stand out against competitors from brands like Roborock and Eufy, while keeping the price relatively reasonable.

The big draw to the X11 OmniCyclone is the inclusion of GaN charging, which is a special type of charging technology that can quickly charge large batteries. Ecovacs says that every time the vacuum goes back to its station (such as in between mopping sessions to empty its tank), it’ll charge up so it doesn’t run out of power. This’ll be useful for anyone who’s trying to cover a lot of square footage with their robot vacuums.

The other key upgrade? AI, because it’s 2025 and no gadget would be complete without it. In the case of the X11 OmniCyclone, it’s equipped with Agent Yiko, an agentic AI model that can proactively learn how you like your floors cleaned, when to run certain cycles, and more. You can also chat directly with the model to vocalize your preferences and get technical support if you’ve run into an issue. I’m curious to see how well this works, so it’s an area I’ll be looking at closely while I review it (stay tuned for that!).

The vacuum’s new Ozmo Roller 2.0 use a high-density nylon for improved mopping, which Ecovacs says will greatly affect dried-on stains and grime. It can dynamically change between gentler and harsher cleaning liquids depending on the type of stain it’s working on, and its roller mop can heat water up to 167 degrees for deeper cleaning.

For regular vacuum cleaning, the X11 OmniCyclone has TruEdge 3.0 Extreme Edge Cleaning for getting into tough-to-reach spots. Ecovacs also equipped the device with physical legs that can detect ledges up to 4cm high and climb over them. In real time, it’ll adjust its cleaning preferences to adapt to the type of floor it rolled onto. It also has Ecovac’s Blast technology which, literally, blasts air to loosen dirt and suck it up.

(Credit: Ecovacs)

The vacuum also doesn’t require bags for the dirt. Ecovacs uses its PureCyclone 2.0 Auto-Empty Technology to keep debris flowing while it’s cleaning your floor, then empties it into its tank for disposing later.

In addition, the X11 OmniCyclone supports Matter, so you can pair it with whatever smart home ecosystem you want.

Ecovacs is charging $1,499 for the Deebot X11 OmniCyclone. It goes on sale starting today on ecovacs.com and Amazon. Best Buy customers will be able to grab it in the coming weeks.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.