🤖 Ecovacs has announced the new Deebot X12 OmniCyclone robot vacuum

🔫 It’s similar to the X11 from last year, but has a really cool new feature: water jets

💥 The vacuum uses AI to detect dried-on stains and blasts them with cleaner

🧽 The vacuum’s roller mop has grown, it has more powerful suction, and it’s better at avoiding tangles

💰 You can get the X12 OmniCyclone starting today for $1,499

Ecovacs just announced a new robot vacuum with water jets. The company has announced the Deebot X12 OmniCyclone, the successor to last year’s X11 OmniCyclone, with a handful of upgrades that’ll make cleaning your floors with the push of a button even easier.

The X12 OmniCyclone’s big claim to fame is its FocusJet Stain Pre-Dissolving Technology. Built into the front of the vacuum itself, the X12 uses AI and special cameras to detect dried-on stains on your floor, like muddy prints or spilled beverages, then blasts them with jets filled with water and cleaning solution. This helps to dissolve the stains before the rolling mop passes over them, giving you a cleaner floor than what the X11 could deliver.

Speaking of which, the rolling mop is also getting an upgrade. The new OZMO Roller Mop 3.0 is wider this generation at 10.6 inches, which will let the vacuum clean more of an area in a single pass. It also has a new 32-channel pressurized spray system to continuously rinse the mop for less maintenance, and a new cover plate will shield the mop when it transitions from hardwood to carpet to prevent water drops.

(Credit: Ecovacs)

The X12 OmniCyclone still comes with Ecovacs’ OMNI Station that automatically empties the vacuum in a bagless chamber, cleans the mop, and charges it up. The charging speed is also really impressive: wait three minutes after it’s been docked and it’ll go from zero to 13%. You also get improved edge cleaning for getting into every nook and cranny, more powerful suction at 22,000Pa, and upgraded ZeroTangle 4.0 technology to prevent hair and other thin debris from clogging the rollers.

Agent Yiko 2.0, Ecovacs’ AI cleaning agent, is also available on the X12, and I really hope it’s been improved. I wasn’t a fan of how it handled my floors in my apartment on the X11, so I’m hoping it’s gotten smarter and is better aware of its surroundings.

The Deebot X12 OmniCyclone is on sale starting today for $1,499. You can grab it from Ecovacs’ website and Amazon. I have a review unit sitting in my apartment now, so stay tuned for my thoughts on the upgraded vacuum soon.

Amazon: Deebot X12 OmniCyclone

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.