Dyson has released its second attempt at capturing the lucrative robot vacuum market, and it’s making some bold claims when it comes to suction.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is due to arrive in the US later this year after releasing in Australia, and delivers “six times the suction” of any other robot vacuum, according to the UK company.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum also has some more tricks up its mechanical sleeve, though. It features a 360-degree vision system and uses a fisheye lens to see a panoramic view of your home for more accurate navigation. It also includes a system that remembers where the robot vacuum has already been and what areas are left to clean.

Dyson’s robot vacuum can handle hard floors, carpets, and even pet dander thanks to its new triple-action brush bar. What’s more, it even cleans along the edges of a wall, as it has an “extending side actuator” which picks up the dust that other competing robot vacuums tend to miss.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Dyson robot vacuum

😲 Dyson’s new robot vacuum has impressive suction power

💪 The UK company says it offers six times the suction of rival brands

🇺🇸 It’s out now in Australia and is coming to the US later this year

💰 The Dyson 360 Vis Nav costs $2,399 AUD (around $1,587)

Cleverly, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav includes a Piezo sensor that can monitor dust levels 15,000 times a second to detect particles that are invisible to the human eye, and it can then automatically adjust its impressive suction power where it’s needed most.

“A robot vacuum cleaner should not be a novelty,” said Dyson’s chief Engineer Jake Dyson. “We know there are many frustrations with current robot vacuum cleaners – some have low suction power, or inefficient navigation systems which that they often get stuck and don’t do a proper job of vacuuming. Dyson Engineers have focused on developing machines that overcome these challenges and which increasingly anticipate our needs, understand its environment and operate autonomously.”

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav has a runtime of 50 minutes before it automatically recharges. It doesn’t include a self-emptying system, however, but Dyson’s one-touch ejection mechanism promises to “drive out dirt at the press of a button”.

So how much will Dyson’s new robot vacuum set you back? Oh, just $2399 AUD… which is around $1,587 USD.

Dyson also recently released a pair of noise-canceling, air-purifying, Bane-like headphones called the Dyson Zone. They’re a little cheaper than the Dyson 360 Vis Nav at $999.99 and are aimed at consumers who worry about air pollution in inner cities areas.