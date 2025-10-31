(Credit: Square Enix)

✍️ Reviews for the brand new Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake are now in

👍 The game has garnered a score of 84 from 38 reviews on Metacritic

👏 Reviewers have praised the fleshing out of the game’s previously lacking story, and the strength of the remake as a whole

🤷‍♂️ A general theme of criticism has been the repetitive nature of playing one game after the other

The long-awaited 2D-HD remakes of Dragon Quest 1 & 2 have finally been released, and Square Enix’s acclaimed JRPGs have received rather positive write-ups.

According to the game’s Metacritic page, the average score sits at 84 after 38 reviews from the media, working out to a verdict of ‘Generally Favourable’.

Here’s what the critics have made of the first two adventures in the Erdick trilogy.

Forbes provided the combo pack with a perfect 10/10 score, praising the revamps to the game’s story and the strength of the overall remake:

“Overall, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is arguably as good as the remake of the third Dragon Quest game, if not better. The stories of both games have also been fleshed out and tied together more coherently than ever before. While the third game in the Erdrick Trilogy defined modern role-playing games, it’s wonderful that the other two parts to this story have finally been given such genuinely excellent remakes.”

Wccftech also praised the additions that the remakes brought to the table, plus its HD-2D graphical overhaul, without losing the faith of the original titles:

“Turning the games that defined JRPG history into experiences modern players could enjoy was a daunting task, but Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake more than meets the challenge. With thoughtful gameplay and story additions that expand on the originals without losing their classic charm, a stunning HD-2D visual overhaul, and a beautifully rearranged soundtrack, these remakes stand as the definitive way to experience the beginnings of one of the most beloved JRPG series ever made.”

In its review of the PS5 port, PlayStation Universe praised the game’s modernization, and the fact that it is arguably further-reaching than the previous remake of Dragon Quest 3:

“It’s another swing and a hit for Square Enix. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake upgrades the first two games in the legendary franchise with improved combat, refined writing, and a much-improved story across both games. Meanwhile, the incredible visuals and a fantastic soundtrack round out a package that should make any JRPG fan giddy with excitement.”

Gaming Bible waxed lyrical in a 9/10 review of the title, discussing improvements in the game’s visual quality, plus wholesale improvements that simply make the remakes better games.

“The good times for Dragon Quest fans are very much continuing with the release of the Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. It looks great, it plays well and it’s solid value for money with the amount of playtime you get across both games. Almost every system has been carefully crafted and improved, and it’s tough to point out areas where major flaws really let the game down. Though it perhaps doesn’t quite reach the near-perfect levels of III, it might actually just come down to a matter of taste, over which aesthetic you like more, or which story you’re most into.”

The Metro review of the game is the least favourable at the moment, with a score of 3.5 stars out of 5. While the review praises the enjoyable storytelling and improved visuals, it does feel that the plot is quite simple:

“The end result is, if nothing else, a fascinating chance to experience the very origins of the JRPG. But both games are also great fun to play in their own right and hardly any less complex or interesting than many modern examples of the genre. It’s not Metaphor: ReFantazio (even if there are clear evolutionary connections), but it’s certainly more entertaining than many other recent examples of the genre, including Final Fantasy 16. “There’s no pretending either the story or gameplay is as complex as top tier examples of the genre, but both games are much more involving than their age would imply. They’re also pretty meaty, with each containing 15 to 20 hours of main storyline. Nostalgia is the driving force behind these remakes but at the same time these are historically important titles, whose charming simplicity makes them enjoyable even if you’ve never heard of the franchise before.”

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on another proper Dragon Quest remake, then these new variants of the first two titles have been worth waiting for due to wholesale optimizations that simply make them better games. Folks who want more variety in gameplay or a more in-depth story may want to look elsewhere, though.

