The DJI Osmo Mobile 8 is now available for those who want to take their cinematography and photography to the next level, or simply want an excellent gimbal for content creation.

The new and improved model offers more flexibility to meet your filming needs, including 360-degree Pan Rotation, allowing you to capture panoramic photos and videos from any angle. DJI’s seventh-generation stabilization tech ensures your footage will be smooth no matter what.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 8 also features a more comfortable grip, making low-angle shots easier to perform, and you can intelligently track cats and dogs for the first time with three different subject-tracking methods to choose from.

iPhone users will also be pleased to hear that the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 can also track subjects using Apple DockKit, Apple’s intelligent subject-tracking technology. It means you can use the native iPhone camera app or one of the many other iOS applications compatible with Apple DockKit for subject tracking.

The beauty of a device like the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 is that it’s an ideal companion for IRL streamers or if you want to record yourself on the move while keeping things stable. Thankfully, you don’t need to worry about poor audio quality, as the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 has a built-in microphone receiver. It’s compatible with the new DJI Mic 3, DJI Mic Mini, and DJI Mic 2, so you’ll always come through loud and clear.

With a built-in extension rod and tripod, up to 10 hours operating time, and the option to charge your phone while using the gimbal itself, the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 should meet every creator’s filming needs.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 8 costs £135 and is available now in the UK and Europe from the DJI Store.

