(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

🧑‍⚖️ DJI has sued Insta360 over its new Luna gimbal cameras

🤔 There are two suits, one for alleged design patent violation and the other for four alleged utility patent violations

💰 DJI is seeking a permanent injunction and an award of damages “no less than a reasonable royalty”

👀 The brand had been waiting for the new Insta360 Luna Ultra in the US to launch before filing the two suits

DJI has filed two patent lawsuits against Arashi Vision Inc., which trades as Insta360, regarding its new Luna gimbal cameras.

One lawsuit alleges two violations of design patents, while the other alleges four utility patent violations. Both have been filed in the US, with the first accusing Insta360 of infringing its design patents by producing and selling the Luna series cameras, which DJI says closely copy the design and features of the popular Osmo Pocket 3.

“The Luna line comprises at least two products: the Insta360 Luna Pro and the Insta360 Luna Ultra. According to Insta360’s own promotional materials, product teasers, and demonstrations at the 2026 NAB Show, the Accused Products are handheld gimbal cameras with integrated optics—the same product architecture pioneered by the DJI Osmo Pocket—and Insta360 markets them expressly as competitors to DJI’s Osmo Pocket line,” DJI says in its lawsuit.

To be specific, DJI states that the “ornamental design” described in one of its patents covers the form factor of an ““elongated handheld body, neck connecting the body to the gimbal arm connection point, gimbal assembly and camera” while the “module at the top, rotatable display and bezel, lower control section housing the scroll wheel and record button, side-mounted accessory slot, and the port opening at the base” are covered in a second patent. DJI alleges Insta360 has violated both with its new Luna cameras, including the recently released Luna Ultra.

Insta360 just launched its Luna Ultra gimbal. (Credit: Insta360)

The lawsuit alleges that Insta360 has “actual knowledge of each of the Asserted Patents and of their infringement thereof no later than the filing and service of this Complaint. Defendants’ continued importation, manufacture, use, sale, and offer for sale of the Accused Products, and associated acts to induce or contribute to infringement of the Accused Patents by users of the Accused Products, with knowledge of the Asserted Patents, constitutes willful infringement warranting enhanced damages”.

The second lawsuit cites four of DJI’s utility patents that Insta360 has allegedly violated:

A patent describing a control device for a gimbal allowing mode switching between follow and locked modes via a single control. A handheld gimbal with integrated subject tracking and real-time display, eliminating the need for a separate app. A gimbal control method where the device’s own image of the target drives the gimbal’s motor commands. A self-contained system for tracking a subject and displaying the image on the gimbal’s screen.

DJI asserts that Insta360’s new Luna line of cameras, accessories, and the mobile app “(collectively, the “Accused Products”) blatantly copy DJI’s patented inventions wholesale.”

Both lawsuits have been filed in the Eastern District of Texas, with DJI seeking a permanent injunction and an award of damages ““no less than a reasonable royalty,” profit disgorgement, and further enhanced damages in both cases.

It appears that DJI had been preparing these lawsuits since the NAB show earlier this year, and was waiting for Insta360 to sell the Luna in the United States before filing them. For reference, the Insta360 Luna Ultra was released on Wednesday, June 10.

This isn’t the first time DJI has filed a lawsuit against Insta360. The company sued Insta360 for alleged patent infringement of its drone-based image processing technology.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.