📷 Insta360 has announced more about its Luna Ultra vlogging camera

😯 It features a dual-lens setup with telephoto zoom up to 12x

👏 The camera boasts 3-axis image stabilization, Leica color profiles, and support for up to 1TB microSD cards

💰 It’s available in Cosmic Black or Stellar White, with prices starting at $769.99

Best Buy: Insta360 Luna Ultra

Amazon: Insta360 Luna Ultra

Insta360 has unveiled its flagship gimbal vlogging camera, the long-awaited Insta360 Luna Ultra, and it’s available now.

The Luna Ultra had long been rumored, and now we finally have the full breakdown of its specs, pricing, and everything else it brings to the table.

A potent dual-lens system

It features a 1-inch image sensor paired with a 20mm-equivalent f/1.8 lens, along with a secondary 60mm-equivalent f/2.0 telephoto lens using a 1/1.3-inch sized sensor. This setup delivers up to 6x lossless zoom and 12x digital zoom. Both lenses were co-engineered with Leica, continuing Insta360’s recent collaborations seen on products like the Ace Pro 2.

Video recording goes up to 8K/30fps with Dolby Vision and support for 10-bit I-Log, offering more flexibility for professional workflows and up to 14 stops of dynamic range.

For stills, the Luna Ultra captures both 37MP UltraPhotos and 200MP Scenic Panorama images. Low-light video is enhanced by Insta360’s PureVideo mode, which reduces noise and boosts brightness and detail up to 4K/60fps.

A lightweight, stable design

The camera weighs just over 200g and includes a detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen for remote monitoring and control. It supports HD transmission at distances of up to 20 meters, giving creators more flexibility when shooting.

Insta360 has also equipped the Luna Ultra with 3-axis image stabilization alongside electronic image stabilization to keep footage smooth and steady. The camera features advanced autofocus powered by Deep Track 5.0, enabling precise subject tracking across several modes, including Auto Tracking, Active Zoom Tracking, Group Tracking and Smart Framing.

The company’s partnership with Leica brings Leica color profiles to the Luna Ultra, including Leica Natural, Leica Vivid and Leica Chrome. There’s also a range of cinematic filters for flexible in-camera looks.

For professional workflows, Insta360 has also included built-in timecode for multi-cam synchronization, with support for editing software such as Premiere Pro and Final Cut.

Strong battery life, storage and more

A built-in mic with an included wind guard helps reduce wind noise outdoors, and the camera is directly compatible with Insta360’s Mic systems (the Mic Air and Pro) for single or dual transmitter setups.

The Luna Ultra uses a 1550mAh battery that Insta360 says delivers up to four hours of runtime. Fast charging gets you to 80% in just 23 minutes, so you can get back to shooting quickly.

The camera also includes 47GB of built-in storage space and supports microSD cards up to 1TB for additional capacity.

Insta360 is also offering a wide range of accessories for the Luna Ultra, including a POV Head Tracker for hands-free capture, a Wide-Angle Lens that expands the field of view to 108 degrees, plus both Black Mist and ND filters.

The Luna Ultra is available starting June 10 (today!) from Insta360’s online store, as well as Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. Prices start at $769.99, and the camera comes in two colors: Cosmic Black or Stellar White.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.