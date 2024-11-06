🥽 DJI Goggles N3 is an entry-level FPV drone flying headset for $229

💰 Less than half the price of DJI’s much more expensive $499 Goggles 3

📺 Features the same 1080p resolution and 60 fps video streaming over O4

👀 Wider 54° field of view over the DJI Goggles 3’s 44° FOV.

🤓 Bulkier to accommodate pilots with glasses

📆 Available to preorder now for $229 and ships late November

DJI has announced a new entry-level $229 Goggles N3 to bring FPV drone flying to a much lower price bracket than the $499 DJI Goggles 3.

The Goggle N3 might be less than half the price of the Goggles 3, but it retains many of the same specs, including a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution screen and 60 fps live feed streamed over DJI’s O4 digital video transmission system. The Goggles N3 features a wider 54° field of view over the DJI Goggles 3’s 44° FOV.

The Goggles N3 are noticeably bulkier, but that’s to accommodate users who want to keep their glasses on while flying. The only shortcomings of the Goggles N3 seem to be its shorter 2.7-hour battery and LCD screen, whereas the Goggles 3 has a three-hour battery and OLED display.

The DJI Goggles N3 are much bigger to accommodate glasses (credit: DJI)

The Goggles N3 will also only work with the DJI Neo and DJI Avata 2. The DJI Goggles 3 supports more drones, including the DJI Air 3 and DJI Mini 4 Pro.

The DJI Goggles N3 are available to preorder now for $229 and will arrive in late November.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.