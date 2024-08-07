🔒 Disney+ will stop users sharing passwords from September

During an earnings call, CEO Bob Iger said Disney+ will begin its password sharing crackdown “in earnest” next month. Those who currently use someone else’s account to enjoy Disney+’s library of content will soon have to pay for the privilege to do so – and you’ll have to cough up even more than before.

Iger also revealed that Disney+ will get more expensive in October, alongside Hulu and ESPN+. The ad-supported Disney+ tier will increase from $7.99 to $9.99 per month, and the ad-free tier will increase from $13.99 to $15.99 per month. That’s a 25% increase for the ad-support tier and 14% increase for the ad-free tier.

Hulu members will see subscription prices rise from $9.99 per month for ad plans, and $15.99 for ad-free plans. Even ‘The Disney Bundle’, which includes Disney+ and Hulu, is going up by $1 to $10.99 per month.

To soften the blow a little, Disney is adding a new ‘continuous playlists’ feature on September 4. The playlists are 24/7 channels themed around specific content, like the Holidays, and will refresh monthly.

It’s unclear how much Disney will charge to let users share their passwords (Netflix charges an extra $7.99 a month), but the price increase represents the second hike in 12 months for the streamer.

Disney promised to end password sharing in 2024, but that day is almost here. After the success of Netflix’s password sharing crackdown, which saw the company gain 5.9 million new subscribers and limited cancelations, other streamers were always going to follow suit.

With shows like Star Wars: The Acolyte impressing critics but falling foul with audiences, Disney will have to ensure it can create content that’s worthy of its ever-increasing price tag. It’ll also need to convince people who were happy to password share whether it’s worth creating an account.

Competition in the streaming space remains fierce, with Apple TV, HBO, Prime Video, and more all competing for users’ time and money by securing exclusive content or creating original shows. The good news for Disney is that Disney+, Hulu an ESPN+ turned a profit for the first time this quarter, but it’ll have to be careful not to price people out.

