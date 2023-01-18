➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Discord acquires Gas

Discord has announced its acquiring Gas, a poll-based app that lets you share compliments with your friends.

Gas is popular with teens and has one million daily active users, according to its creator. It’s become a staple in the App Store’s top 10 most-downloaded charts and has even toppled the almighty TikTok on the odd occasion.

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, Discord says the app is “all about uplifting and empowering each other through positive affirmations” and says its founders have a proven track record of creating exciting apps and experiences.

Discord hopes its expertise will help the Gas team take things to the next level, and clarified that the app will continue as a standalone product for now. Whether we’ll see Gas-like features implemented into Discord remains to be seen.

Gas was created by former Facebook product manager Nikita Bier, who was also responsible for the creation of tbh – an app that Meta acquired in 2017 and later shut down.

I’d personally never heard of Gas until Discord’s announcement, but then again I’m not really the app’s target market. I can see why it would be popular with teens, though, and its wholesome premise seems like it has resonated strongly with the younger generation.

As for Discord, a service I used on a daily basis, it’s slowly expanded into new areas recently, particularly when it comes to gaming. Discord voice chat rolled out to Xbox Series X|S consoles last year, and the chat networking app is tipped to come to PS5 very soon.

With the rise in cross-play games that allow Xbox, PlayStation, and PC gamers to play together, Discord lets users chat with their friends no matter where they’re playing. It’s a fine solution and one that gamers have been asking for a long time.