Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition includes both the base game and Phantom Liberty expansion (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

“But can it run Cyberpunk?” For Mac owners, that question will be a definitive “Yes” later this week, as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is finally coming to Macs with Apple silicon.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be available for Macs for the first time on Thursday, July 17. You’ll be able to install it from the Mac App Store, GOG, Steam, and Epic Games Store, according to CD Projekt Red. You’ll be able to play the base game and spy-thriller Phantom Liberty.

We recently re-ran through the game for our Nintendo Switch 2 review, and it runs much better than it did on the PS5 and Xbox Series X back in 2020 when the game first launched. We also use this game to benchmark our laptop and graphics card reviews, stay tuned for our benchmark tests of the game on Mac.

Macs with Apple silicon will make full use of the Metal API to deliver on Cyberpunk’s moody sci-fi world (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Mac support for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will run on the M1 Mac and later models. Specifically, any Apple silicon configuration with 16GB or more of unified memory and macOS 15.5 or later is designed to get the best experience.

CD Projekt Red is taking full advantage of post-Intel Macs by utilizing Apple’s graphics-intensive Metal API to deliver smooth performance, sharp visuals, excellent battery life, and seamless gameplay. It includes support for HDR tuning on Apple XDR displays and built-in Spatial Audio with head-tracking, exclusive to Apple AirPods.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Mac will contain every major update and patch released so far, including today’s latest Patch 2.3, which introduces new Photo Mode functionality and additional cars. Stand by for a new round of benchmarks.