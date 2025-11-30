Cyber Monday deals 2025: our favorite deals all in one place
There's still time to save before the holiday season officially begins
😮 You won’t want to miss these Cyber Monday deals
🚨 Most of these offers will end on December 2
🎁 We’ve rounded up our favorite deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon and GameStop
📺 There are discounts on everything from TVs, consoles, headphones and more
Cyber Monday is here, which means you’ve still got time to save on tech before Christmas rolls around. We’ve rounded our favorite deals all in one place, so you can grab a discount before December 2.
The Shortcut has 155,000 subscribers and is the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. To receive our newsletter and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber ⤵️
Cyber Monday Apple deals
Apple AirPods 4 at Walmart - $79 (was $129)
Apple iPad 2025 at Walmart - $274 (was $349)
Cyber Monday TV deals
40-inch TVs
Insignia 40-inch TV at Best Buy - $89 (was $149)
TCL 40-inch FHD QLED Smart TV with Fire TV at Best Buy - $99 (was $229)
Vizio 40-inch smart 1080p TV at Walmart - $138 (was $169)
FPD 40-inch with HDR at Walmart - $136 (was $239)
OLED TVs
Samsung 65-inch OLED at Best Buy - $899 (was $1,999)
Big TVs
Hisense 55-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision at Walmart - $168 (was $278)
TCL 98-inch 4K TV at Best Buy - $999 (was $2,499)
Cyber Monday laptop deals
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i at Best Buy - $199 (was $449)
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World (open box) at Walmart - $364 (was $499)
Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle at GameStop- $499
Cyber Monday PS5 deals
PS5 Pro at Walmart - $649 (was $750)
Cyber Monday Xbox deals
Xbox Series S 512GB at Walmart - $387 (was $399)
Xbox controllers at Walmart - $39 to $49 (was $69)
Up next: Top Cyber Monday Samsung deals: these offers are selling fast
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.