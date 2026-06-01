(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🤖 The Computex 2026 Global Press Conference focused on the importance and limitless potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

😇 TAITRA chairman James C. F. Huang compared AI’s creation to Michelangelo’s ‘Creation of Eden’, calling it a new intelligence created by humans

🦾 Huang stated that AI is evolving from a simple tool into “actors”, paralleling previous technological waves

😮 AI’s impact led Computex to dedicate an entire pavilion to robotics, and AI is now being quickly integrated and deployed into real-world scenarios

AI is here to stay, and its limitless potential was the focus of this year’s Computex 2026 Global Press Conference.

The official opening media event saw journalists and industry leaders gather from across the globe at Hall 2 of the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan, with hundreds of people (myself included) almost spilling out of the venue.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) chairman James C. F. Huang started the conference boldly by comparing AI to Michelangelo’s ‘Creation of Eden’, which shows God giving life to man, the first intelligence on Earth. Huang believes humans have created new intelligence in AI.

Huang also highlighted how Computex has gradually witnessed the rise of the PC, Internet, mobile, and cloud, with each wave making it more central to human life. Now, AI is evolving from being a simple tool to actors with autonomy.

The impact on robotics is so significant that for the first time, Computex has dedicated an entire pavilion to robotics.

Jason Chen, the chairman of the Taipei Computer Association, shared Huang’s enthusiasm for AI and said that artificial intelligence is quickly being integrated into real-world scenarios. It’s no longer just concepts and demonstrations, but is now ready to be deployed.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

It feels like AI is no longer just a marketing buzzword and will soon change how we live our lives in previously unimaginable ways. And while it will still have its skeptics (even Pope Leo has weighed in with his concerns about AI), it’s also exciting to see where this new AI frontier will take us.

Up next: Nvidia RTX Spark ARM processor promises to power a new generation of AI laptops

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.