Nostalgic Blackberry owners will often reminisce about how there was nothing better than typing out a message or replying to an email using the phone’s physical keyboard. And they weren’t wrong.

As fantastic as touchscreen smartphones have become, they’ve never been able to provide the same tactile experience as physical keyboards, and make long form typing a pain that’s often prone to errors.

Thankfully, Clicks brought the fun of qwerty keyboards back to the masses last year, allowing you to marry the benefits of modern-day smartphones with the old school convenience of a physical keyboard.

After launching for iOS devices, Clicks has announced support for three Android phones: the Google Pixel, Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Galaxy.

(Credit: Clicks)

It’s important to note that only the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Samsung Galaxy S25 are supported.

Clicks provides all the benefits of a physical keyboard but also lets you access handy shortcuts and frees up your screen for enhanced productivity. All three models feature USB-C passthrough charging, and wireless charging will also be available for Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

If you like the look of Clicks and have been longing for a return to the good old days of qwerty keyboards, preorders began on February 21 at an introductory price of $99, which ends on March 21. After that date, all three keyboards will cost $139.

Shipping for the Google Pixel will take place late April, while shipping for the Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 will take place in late May and June, respectively.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.