AirTags are somewhat limited in their functionality since they only work on Apple’s Find My network, and if you live in a dual-ecosystem household (read: you have an iPhone, someone else has Android), Apple’s trackers aren’t ideal.

That’s where Chipolo comes in. The popular accessory maker has announced its new Pop trackers that work with both Find My and Google’s Find My Device network, letting you or a loved one pair it with your preferred phone.

The Pop tracker looks similar to other trackers we’ve seen before like Tile trackers and Motorola’s Moto Tag. Each tracker is a small circle that easily connects to a keychain, and you can pair them to either an iOS or Android device (but not both at the same time). Chipolo includes a 120dB loudspeaker so you can identify your Pop if you’ve lost it, and it comes with a slew of extra features like Call Your Phone if you’ve lost your phone and a remote shutter for hands-free photos.

What’s more, Chipolo gave these trackers fun, vibrant color options. You can pick between red, blue, green, yellow, white, and black. In addition, the Pop tracker supports Bluetooth Low Energy 6.0, the same replaceable battery as Apple’s AirTags (which means it, too, lasts a full year), a connection range of up to 300 feet, and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Chipolo will launch the Pop tracker on April 30. A single tracker will set you back $29 while a four-pack will cost $116. For a limited time, the company has discounted its four-pack to $89. You can preorder them on Amazon now.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.