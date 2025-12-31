(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

We’re at the end of the year, which means two things: it means some folks are taking off, and tech journalists are taking off on airplanes to Las Vegas for CES 2026.

As usual, The Shortcut team will be on the ground floor ready to cover it, and we’ll be delivering the biggest news in a brand new way (stay tuned). Leading up to the show, we’ve been tracking all the latest trends in the technology industry and where certain companies are focusing their efforts. With new emerging trends in wearables, TVs, and robotics, there’s no doubt that this year’s CES will be one of the most impactful yet.

Last year, we saw a lot of cool stuff like a robotic vacuum cleaner with a retractable arm, transparent TVs, new advancements in gaming, and some of the most impressive health technologies yet. In 2026, we’re expecting to see all of that and more. Here are five key trends we’ll be following as we cover the show in-person in the Nevada desert.

1. Smart glasses will be everywhere

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

We’re expecting smart glasses to have a huge year in 2026, not just at CES. Thanks to companies like Meta and Apple, it seems like the next big thing in technology could be how much computing power you can jam into a set of spectacles. As they stand now, smart glasses are good… until you put a screen on them, in which case the experience nose-dives into something hard to see and difficult to utlize.

Companies like Xreal and Even will be on the CES floor to show off what they’ve been working on, and we might see some new players emerge as well. We’re still far away from something like an Apple Vision Pro-level experience being crammed into eyeglasses, but progress in that direction will likely be made come next week.

2. AI in everything… again

(Credit: CES 2026)

It’s an AI world, we’re just living in it. We don’t expect any shortage of artificial intelligence news during CES this year, nor do we expect it to land in fewer products than last. Where will it creep up this year? Who knows.

Large language models (or LLMs, for short) have become even more advanced than ever before, thanks to quick and frequent updates to existing platforms from companies like Google, OpenAI, and Meta. We’ll see functional advancements across virtually every category as a result, plus new ways to power them from Nvidia and Qualcomm. The Shortcut will be ramping up its AI coverage in 2026, so expect a lot more on this topic from us soon.

3. TVs will get bigger, brighter, and more interesting

CES has always been the stage where companies showcase their latest TV innovations. Sometimes, it’s updates to existing lineups. Other times, it’s insanely-cool concepts that you have no idea will ever ship.

We know that Samsung will be showing off its new “Micro RGB” screen technology, which uses extra-tiny LEDs for “ultra-precise light control and improved color accuracy.” Meanwhile, LG has a new artsy TV to announce, and TCL and Hisense will also be showcasing new TV models. Expect plenty of videos and news coverage on all the TV craziness during the show. (I hate to admit it, but I do always enjoy walking through the walls of TVs on the show floor, as cliché as that is.)

4. Broader health innovation

We’ve seen health technologies not just evolve over time, but become a lot more mainstream. Whether it’s due to ease of access to health-tracking tools thanks to devices like the Apple Watch, or the fact we’re all paying closer attention to how healthy we are nowadays, health tech has seen a big boom over the past few years.

At CES 2026, we’re expecting nothing different. We got to check out a lot of smart scales and walking pads last year, in addition to unique wearables like the Stelo by Dexcom for tracking your glucose levels. We’ve seen glimpses of new tools for managing menstruation cycles, stress, metabolic health, and more that’ll all be shown off at CES, and we expect some surprises along the way.

5. Robots, robots, robots

Of course, no CES would be complete without robots. It’s the flashiest part of the whole show, oftentimes the driver of every viral video you see. There’s no doubt that, between all the vacuums, smart home assistants, pets, and more, we’ll be seeing a lot of robots hit the show floor as we get closer to a H.E.R.B.I.E. in every home.

