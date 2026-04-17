👀 A release date for the long-awaited Call of Duty movie has finally been announced

📆 The movie is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2028

🎮 That’s quite a way away, and it could be the case that the next generation of consoles could be here before the movie

✍️ So far, no casting has been announced, but we know that Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg will be producing and co-writing

The Call of Duty movie is still happening, although a release date isn’t as close as we might have liked.

The official Call of Duty X account revealed that the movie is going to be released on June 30, 2028, making it over two years before we’ll get to see it on the big screen.

A film adaptation of Call of Duty was first revealed last year, and we later learned that Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg would be producing. The pair have worked on Friday Night Lights and Yellowstone previously, and will also be co-writing the film under Berg’s direction.

The one thing we haven’t heard about is any form of casting or what era the movie takes place in. Over its two decades, the CoD series has covered everything from the Second World War to the present day, and even gone into the future, so it’s anyone’s guess as to where the movie ends up taking place.

It seems as if there is still some way to go before the movie wraps and eventually releases, although the idea of it being a summer blockbuster suggests the studio has a fair bit of faith in the film.

Nonetheless, a release date further towards the end of the decade may suggest we could be using the PS6 or even Microsoft’s own Xbox Project Helix before it comes out.

Both consoles are slated for a 2027/2028 release, so we could well be playing the next CoD (or one after that) on the new consoles before we get a sniff of this new movie.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.