There was a time when video game adaptations were widely ridiculed for being unbelievably bad. Straying far from the source material or shoehorning in awkward gameplay sequences from a game led to classic stinkers that people would rather forget, like Super Mario Bros. and Doom.

But in recent years, things have improved dramatically. Video game adaptations are often fairly enjoyable and now a viable way for some studios to make big bucks. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Uncharted, Sonic the Hedgehog, Gran Turismo and many more have proved there's an audience out there. Even films that don’t do well with critics, like A Minecraft Movie, can rake in millions of dollars.

Mission failed

Name another Call of Duty character people care about. I dare you. (Credit: Activision)

And that’s how I see the Call of Duty film. I can't see it being worth watching, even if curiosity and the series’ global popularity may bring in some cash during the opening few weeks. After all, the series isn't exactly renowned for its storytelling, and there aren't even any memorable characters aside from Captain Price.

You can also add music, locations, or catchphrases to that list, as it’s all either tied to one specific game in the series or otherwise forgettable. Will people really cheer in the cinema if they hear Captain Price say, “This is for the record”? I doubt it.

Most people buy Call of Duty for the multiplayer mode these days, too, which obviously isn't something that can be adapted for the silver screen.

It's also unclear which Call of Duty will be the inspiration for the film. Will it be based on the Modern Warfare franchise? Or the futuristic Black Ops universe? Heck, even World at War?

I’m sure we’ll get these details soon, but the project is at least being handled by the team behind the excellent Top Gun: Maverick, which feels like a good fit. However, I can't see myself rushing to the cinema to see a Call of Duty film, whatever that entails.

