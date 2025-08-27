🙏 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will move away from over-the-top cosmetics and bizarre crossovers, focusing on a more grounded and authentic experience

It's fair to say that Call of Duty has suffered an identity crisis in recent years. Following in the footsteps of Fortnite and other live service titles, the popular first-person shooter has embraced almost every crossover available, no matter how ridiculous it was.

However, after a growing wave of criticism, the developers have vowed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will ditch the over-the-top cosmetics and bizarre collaborations. That means no Seth Rogan, Beavis & Butthead, or American Dad.

In a statement on the official Call of Duty blog, the dev team said:

"We know there’s been a lot of conversation recently about the identity of Call of Duty. Some of you have said we’ve drifted from what made Call of Duty unique in the first place: immersive, intense, visceral and grounded.

"That feedback hits home, and we take it seriously.

"Carry Forward Update: Operator skins and weapons from BO6 will no longer carry forward to BO7 (but still work in Warzone). XP Tokens & GobbleGums will continue carry over. Fighting Cheaters: RICOCHET is adding new detection tools + Secure Boot/TPM 2.0 on PC to stop cheaters earlier."

Under the heading "Your feedback matters", the team also said: "In Black Ops 7, bundles and items will be crafted to fit the Black Ops identity. We hear the feedback. We need to deliver a better balance toward the immersive, core Call of Duty experience."

It's pleasing that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 won't follow the same off-kilter direction as previous games. It will hopefully deliver a more authentic experience that the series has become so renowned for and which players clearly crave.

With fresh competition from Battlefield 6 to contend with this year, Activision will want to ensure that Call of Duty remains the king of FPS games in 2025 and in the years to come.

