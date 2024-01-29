There are two key times US consumers buy a new television, according to our retail research: Black Friday and right before Super Bowl Sunday. With the Super Bowl Sunday date and time scheduled for February 11 at 6:30pm ET, you have less than two weeks to decide on which brand has the best Best Super Bowl TV in 2024.

Because we test TVs and all sorts of tech at The Shortcut, we can help you make your picks (for the best TV, not for fantasy football). TV brands like TCL, Samsung, Hisense, Sony and LG all have 4KTVs on sale for the Chiefs vs 49ers game.

There are a bunch of new TCL QLED TVs for 2024 we saw at CES, but the existing lineup includes the TCL QM8 Mini-LED that’s currently on sale that’s anywhere from $400 off (for the 65” size) to $4,000 off (for the massive 98” size).

The most popular size has the 65-inch TCL QM8 through our links, and it’s powered by Google TV. TCL, now official TV partner of the NFL, has done a good job on the video game front with features like Game Accelerator 240. It’s the reason its new crop of TVs won our Best of CES 2024 award for best gaming TV earlier this month.

Want the absolute best picture you can get for the best price on the market? The Samsung S95C is just that. It’s the second generation version of the ground-breaking OD-OLED (or Quantum Dot organic light-emitting diode) TV, which gives you perfect blacks from OLED but with a far higher brightness than traditional OLED TVs.

Now is the perfect time to buy one because they’re heavily on discount with the 55-inch costing just $,1,799 (normally $2,299) while the 65-inch version is on sale for $2,299 (normally $3,099).

Hisense U6K

It’d be a terrible shame if you’re still watching the Super Bowl on a that’s not at least 4K. While you might think such a high-resolution TV is out of your budget, the $349 55-inch Hisense U6K is your savior. This incredibly affordable TV is one of the best deals for a fully loaded 4K TV complete with Quantum Dot technology, Google TV software, and full-array local dimming to make game day look amazing with excellent contrast and vivid colors.

LG OLED TVs are the best at presenting smooth motion without any ghosting or motion blur, which is what makes them such great TVs for gaming. Being able to see every frame as a crisp picture in motion also happens to make the LG C3 perfect for watching the fast-paced action of the Super Bowl. The picture is so clear that you’ll be able to see plays and make calls better than the referee’s on the ground.

If there was ever a time to splurge on an 8K TV, the Super Bowl is it. The Samsung QN900C is the perfect TV to go big on game day with a 85-inch 8K screen to see all the details including every tiny blade of grass on the Football pitch. It also features a built-in 6.2.4-channel speaker system so you get Dolby Atmos surround sound with TV right out of the box.