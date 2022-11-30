The Shortcut Skinny: best iPhone apps

🏆 Apple has shared what it thinks are the best iPhone and Mac apps of the year

🤯 There are over 1.8 million apps on the App Store

📱 Apple’s round-up includes apps for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV

🎖️ Each winner will receive a physical award inspired by the App Store icon

Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, which shines a light on 16 apps and games that the company believes represent the best of the best.

From innovative social apps and fitness trackers to the best Apple Arcade games, there’s a diverse lineup of apps to choose from for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV owners to enjoy.

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

If you’re looking for the best iPhone apps of 2022 to download or even something more specific like plotting your family history on your iMac, you can’t really go wrong with these choice picks from Apple.

Check out the 2022 App Store Award Winners below:

Best Apps 2022 📱

iPhone App of the Year: BeReal (Free)

iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5 (Free)

Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10 ($34.99)

Apple TV App of the Year: ViX

Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak (Free)

Best Games 2022 🕹️

Cultural Impact Winners 🙏

(Credit: the How We Feel Project, Inc.)

Apple recently released the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. The company has warned of Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max supply issues due to strict Covid restrictions in China, as Apple’s factories are running at a “significantly reduced capacity”.