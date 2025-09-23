📱 Apple’s thin-and-light iPhone Air has a smaller battery than the regular iPhone 17

Apple made its thinnest phone ever with the iPhone Air. At just 5.6mm thick, the phone feels like you’re holding nothing but the 6.5-inch screen itself. Because of how thin it is, Apple had to move a lot of the internals to the camera plateau on the back to make room for the battery, which measures in at 3,149mAh.

In the world of high-end smartphones, that’s on the smaller side. Our early testing of the iPhone Air has shown that battery life is not as good as the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, but you can still get through a full day of use (albeit with just 10-20% in the tank at bedtime). That might be enough for some people, but those who need more than that will need to look to portable battery packs.

Fortunately, the world of MagSafe battery packs offers a wide range of great options, including those that maintain a thin profile to minimize bulk on your iPhone Air. Below, we’ve rounded up five great options that will give your iPhone Air the battery boost it needs, all while keeping things thin and light.

Best iPhone Air MagSafe battery packs

Apple iPhone Air MagSafe Battery

✅ Thin profile designed for the iPhone Air

✅ Fast 12W charging supported

✅ Even faster 25W charging supported over USB-C

❌ Much smaller battery than similarly-priced MagSafe power packs

❌ Pricey

Apple’s first-party method of extending your iPhone Air’s battery life is the redesigned MagSafe Battery. It has a battery that’s similar in size to the ultra-thin iPhone itself, which translates to up to 65% extra endurance when it’s connected to the phone. It supports 12W fast charging (or 25W when connected via USB-C) and fits onto the back of your iPhone Air perfectly. Plus, its profile is relatively slim, so you won’t notice a ton of extra bulk.

Price: $99

Amazon: Apple iPhone Air MagSafe Battery

Anker Nano Power Bank (5K, MagGo, Slim)

✅ Thin design

✅ 5,000mAh capacity

✅ 15W Qi2 performance

✅ Three color choices

❌ 20W USB-C charging is slower than Apple’s battery pack

Anker is known for making some of the best charging accessories on the market, and the company has one that’s a perfect fit for your iPhone Air. The Nano Power Bank comes with a 5,000mAh battery inside with Qi2 support, which provides speedy 15W wireless charging. It can essentially double the battery life of your iPhone Air when connected, and it can keep cool the entire time thanks to a unique internal design. There’s also a USB-C port on the side for recharging the battery and juicing up a second device at 20W. It’s available in three colors: Black, Green, and White.

Price: $45.99

Amazon: Anker Nano Power Bank

UAG Ultra Slim 5K Wireless Power Bank

✅ 5,000mAh battery with dual-charging support

✅ Slim, rugged design with military-grade drop protection

✅ Kickstand for hands-free use

❌ Slower 10W wireless charging

❌ A bit pricey

A power bank that’s become a personal favorite is UAG’s Ultra Slim 5K Wireless Power Bank. The portable charger supports 10W wireless charging and 20W USB-C charging, so you can charge two devices simultaneously. There’s a 5,000mAh battery as well, which doubles your iPhone Air’s battery life when connected. What’s more, it’s made of metal with military-grade drop protection, making it one of the most durable chargers on this list. There’s even a kickstand for hands-free use.

Price: $69.95

Amazon: UAG Ultra Lim 5K Power Bank

Native Union (Re)Classic Power Bank

(Credit: Native Union)

✅ Slim design that’s less than 1 centimeter thick

✅ Snazzy color options with Italian faux leather

✅ 5,000mAh capacity with Qi2 support

❌ A bit pricey

For the fashion-forward among us, Native Union has a snazzy MagSafe battery pack for your iPhone Air that has a profile thinner than a centimeter. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, Qi2 15W wireless charging, and 20W USB-C charging, all wrapped up in a design that comes with plant-based Italian leather. It’s one of the nicest-looking portable chargers I’ve ever seen, which helps justify its higher asking price. You can get it in four colors: Navy, Black, Kraft, and Slate Green.

Price: $69.99

Amazon: Native Union Power Bank

Torras MiniMag Power Bank

✅ Aluminum scratch-resistant design

✅ Thin profile

✅ 5,000mAh capacity

✅ Affordable price

❌ Slow 7.5W wireless charging

This ultra-slim power bank from Torras has a lot going for it at an affordable price. It comes with a scratch-resistant aluminum design that’s thin and light. There’s a 5,000mAh battery inside to extend your iPhone Air’s endurance on the go, while the side-mounted USB-C port can be used for quickly charging another device at 22.5W. For less than $40, this is a great option if you want something thin and light but don’t want to dig deep into your wallet.

Price: $39.99

Amazon: Torras MiniMag Power Bank

