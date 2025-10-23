(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Headphones play an important role in our daily lives. They envelop us in our favorite artists’ albums, get us hyped up for a workout, block out distractions while we work, and even help us communicate in different languages thanks to AI. We all have our own preferences for what we need in a pair of over-ear headphones, and depending on your budget and the devices you use each day, your favorite headphones could be vastly different from the next person’s.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of cans to strap to your head, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’re breaking down the best headphones you can currently buy, hand-picked by our team of experts who have decades of experience reviewing audio products.

Best overall headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6

✅ Superb, lively sound quality

✅ The best ANC you can get

✅ Up to 30 hours of battery life

✅ Robust EQ settings

❌ Price is higher than previous generation

❌ Muted color options

From audiophiles to tech journalists to casual listeners, everyone agrees that Sony’s WH-1000XM6 headphones are the best you can currently buy. They set the bar for premium headphones with excellent sound quality that’s lively and spacious, while the active noise cancellation is the best we’ve tried to date. You also get up to 30 hours of battery life, new immersive audio modes for spatial listening, robust EQ settings, and more. Bar none, if you want the best headphones you can get, get the XM6s.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)

✅ Great sound quality and ANC

✅ Natural-sounding transparency mode

✅ Compact case size

✅ Very comfortable design with fun colors

❌ EQ settings are scarce

❌ Price is higher than previous generation

Bose impressed us a lot with its QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen). They’re very similar to Sony’s XM6s with great sound quality and noise cancellation, plus a transparency mode that sounds almost like you have no headphones on at all. The cans are backed up by one of the most comfortable designs for a pair of headphones we’ve ever felt, a compact carrying case that’s perfect for travel, 30 hours of battery life, and support for lossless audio over USB-C.

Sonos Ace

✅ Luxurious design

✅ Warm and inviting sound quality

✅ Top-shelf noise cancellation

✅ Integration with Sonos ecosystem

❌ Microphone quality isn’t great

❌ Transparency mode needs improvement

The first pair of Sonos headphones surprised us with how well-rounded they are. The Sonos Ace come with a luxurious design that’s a pure delight to wear, along with excellent sound quality that’s warm and plays well across music and movies. Active noise cancellation on these headphones is also fantastic. There are a ton of smart features, too, that tie into Sonos’ larger ecosystem. You can pair two pairs of headphones to your TV for private listening with a roommate or partner, enjoy spatial audio with your movies, enjoy hi-fi audio when gaming, and instantly switch audio between your speakers and headphones.

Best mid-range headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4

✅ Comfortable design

✅ Sound quality and ANC hold up

✅ Good battery life

✅ Multi-device support

❌ Touch controls are less reliable than newer models

❌ Microphone quality is mediocre

If you have $200 to spend on your next pair of headphones, it’s hard to recommend anything else but the Sony WH-1000XM4. While they originally came out in 2020, the XM4s continue to impress with their excellent sound quality and rich bass. Their active noise cancellation is also still great by today’s standards, and you get up to 30 hours of battery life. There’s also customizable controls, 360 Reality Audio support, and multi-device connectivity for pairing two devices at once.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus

✅ Long 50-hour battery life

✅ Great sound quality and ANC

✅ Robust EQ and codec settings

✅ Very comfortable design

❌ Sound can leak at higher volumes

❌ Poor microphone quality

As one of the most revered audio brands in the world, Sennheiser makes some killer cans for under $180. The Accentum Plus headphones come with a comfortable design with plush earcups, great sound quality, and good active noise cancellation. The real kicker? The battery life, which is rated for up to 50 hours on a full charge. That’s longer than virtually every pair of high-end headphones, so if battery life is a big priority for you, the Accentum Plus are right up your alley.

Soundcore Space One Pro

✅ Good-looking design that’s plenty portable

✅ Surprisingly good sound quality

✅ Ample noise cancellation

✅ Multi-device connectivity

❌ Poor microphone quality

❌ No smart features

Regularly on sale for $150, Anker subbrand Soundcore has a pair of headphones that I was personally impressed with when I reviewed them. The Space One Pro offer a premium design that’s comfortable to wear for hours on end, and up to 40 hours of battery life to keep you going. Sound quality is surprisingly good with punchy bass, while active noise cancellation manages to block out enough noise to avoid any disturbances while you jam out. For the price, these headphones offer a good mix of premium features and high-end design.

Best budget headphones

Sony WH-CH520

✅ Good sound quality

✅ 50-hour battery life

✅ Enhanced phone call performance

✅ Smart features like multi-device pairing and Fast Pair

❌ No active noise cancellation

❌ Cheap, plastic design

If you’re on a very tight budget or need a spare pair of headphones to carry around, Sony’s WH-CH520 are a great option. The headphones come with good sound quality that manages to punch above its weight class, enhanced call performance with great mics for the price, and super-long 50-hour battery life. You also get smart features like Fast Pair integration, multi-device connectivity, integration with Siri and Google Assistant, and 360 Reality Audio support.

Soundcore Life Q30

✅ Active noise cancellation

✅ Good sound quality

✅ Robust EQ settings

✅ Good battery life

❌ Mediocre microphones

❌ Cheap design with very large ear cups

It’s rare to find headphones with active noise cancellation for under $100, but that’s exactly what Soundcore has to offer. The brand’s Life Q30 headphones include noise cancellation with various levels of intensity, helping you block out however much noise you need. The cans also come with hi-res audio support, a customizable EQ, and solid battery life that can last up to 40 hours on a charge. There’s even a travel case in the box.

Best gaming headphones

Audeze Maxwell Wireless

✅ Premium design with detachable microphone

✅ Great sound quality with Hi-Res Bluetooth codec support

✅ Support for PlayStation and Xbox

✅ Long battery life

❌ Heavier build quality

❌ Mediocre noise isolation

Audeze makes some of the best gaming headphones on the market, and the Maxwell Wireless headset is no exception. With a premium design and detachable microphone, they’ll look great on your next Discord stream. Sound quality is rock-solid with support for Hi-Res Bluetooth codecs, and there are plenty of EQ settings to customize your own sound profile. You also get Dolby Atmos support, wired connections over USB-C to avoid latency while gaming, and long battery life.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7

✅ Advanced magnetic drivers for hi-fi sound

✅ Support for Xbox and PlayStation

✅ Multi-device support

✅ Breathable design with memory foam

❌ Poor noise isolation

❌ Battery life isn’t as good as others

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 headphones are some of the most well-rounded you’ll find in the gaming headset market. With high-fidelity sound quality and 30-hour battery life, these headphones are great for anyone who wants to enjoy the soundtracks and sound effects of their favorite titles. The design is breathable with memory foam ear pads for ultimate comfort, and you can choose between Xbox or PlayStation support. What’s more, there are robust EQ settings to tinker with, wired connection support, and great microphones.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.