(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Samsung has done nothing short of impress us with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The device, which takes on a much different form factor than what we’re used to from the company, has reinvigorated excitement in the foldable category in ways we didn’t see coming. And with a slightly lower price than last year’s Fold 7, the Fold 8 has made Samsung’s flexible phones appealing enough for more people to be interested in ditching their normal phones for one that bends in half.

If you’re one of the many people who have decided to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, chances are you’ll want some fresh accessories. The Fold 8 is fun on its own, but pair it with the right gear, and you’ve got yourself an even more exciting setup.

Here are the 8 accessories we highly recommend picking up for your shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 8.

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Galaxy Z Fold 8 accessories you should buy

Our go-to case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the Crystal Palace Snap case from ZAGG. Its clear design lets the vibrant color of your Fold 8 shine through, while its enhanced durability means you can drop it and not worry about it shattering. Plus, it protects the hinge from external debris. The most important part? It gives the Fold 8 MagSafe support, which it doesn’t come with on its own.

Price: $79.99

Best Buy: ZAGG Crystal Palace

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the ultimate media machine on the go, and if you want to enjoy a movie or show hands-free, we recommend getting a kickstand so you can prop it up on a desk or table. UAG’s Magnetic Ring Stand (which will only work with a magnetic Z Fold 8 case) will do the trick. It comes with a 360-degree rotating kickstand that can be adjusted for virtually any angle. It’s made out of metal, too, and comes in a wide variety of colors.

Price: $34.95

Amazon: UAG Magnetic Ring Stand

While you can’t get a screen protector for the flexible display, you should get one for the cover screen to avoid accidental damage. Spigen’s GlasTR EZ FIT Pro screen protector is our go-to for any devices we want to protect, and it’s perfect for the Z Fold 8. Not only does it offer scratch resistance and drop protection, but it also comes with a full kit that makes it super easy to install. Plus, you get two in the box in case you screw up the first time.

Price: $19.99

Amazon: Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Pro

Everyone needs a good pair of earbuds to jam out to music on the go, and Samsung’s own Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are a great pairing with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. With full, bright sound quality, great noise cancellation, a comfortable design, and up to seven hours of battery life, these buds are perfect for listening to your favorite albums, watching movies, and interacting with Gemini or Bixby. Plus, they sync across all of your Samsung devices automatically for easy switching.

Price: $249.99

Samsung: Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Amazon: Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Best Buy: Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Belkin’s Qi2.2 wireless charging stand is ideal for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 not just because you can charge your phone at full speed, but also because you can charge your Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch, too. This stand is different from others in that you can swap out the watch charger for one that supports the Galaxy Watch. The mini wireless charging pad also offers plenty of space for your favorite earbuds, like the Buds 4 Pro.

Price: $64.99

Amazon: Belkin Qi2.2 Charging Station

My personal favorite USB-C cable has to be the Statik MagStack Pro. It’s not only great for your Galaxy Z Fold 8 but all of your USB-C devices, especially since it supports up to 100W charging. It features a robust, durable design that’s magnetic, so when it comes time to wind it up and pack it in your bag, it’ll stay neat and not get tangled up. The Z Fold 8 comes with a charging cable in the box, but it’s not going to be nearly as nice as this one.

Price: $24.99

Amazon: Statik MagStack Pro Cable

If you’re going to use a powerful charging cable for your Galaxy Z Fold 8, you need a powerful charging brick to go with it. Belkin’s 67W GaN USB-C Charger Block is the perfect complement since it supports up to 67W performance, giving you plenty of headroom for the Fold 8’s 45W charging. It ships with a retractable cable and a separate USB-C port for charging two devices at once, and it comes with a very compact design that makes traveling easier than ever.

Price: $39.99

Amazon: Belkin 67W GaN Charger

If you want to keep your Galaxy Z Fold 8 charged up on the road, check out Anker’s Prime Qi2 25W magnetic car charger. This charger has a slim design that’s optimal for the Fold 8 and where its charging coils are, it supports up to 25W wireless charging, and it can keep your phone cool with its AirCool design and technology. You get the necessary adapter and cable in the box, too, so you don’t need to worry about buying one separately.

Price: $89.99

Amazon: Anker Prime Qi2 25W Car Charger

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.