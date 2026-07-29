Samsung has a hit on its hands with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The foldable takes on a passport-like design that’s a lot shorter and wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra - and people love it. The new shape has taken the smartphone world by storm, with lots of people clamoring to get their hands on it before their favorite color sells out.

Of course, if you want to protect your investment, you might want to pick up a case so you don’t have to worry about cracks or scratches. Lucky for you, we’ve been reviewing smartphone cases for decades and know which ones are worth your money, and which ones you should skip.

Below, we’re highlighting the 11 best Galaxy Z Fold 8 cases you can get that we’d use on our personal devices any day of the week.

Disclosure: We use affiliate links for just about everything on The Shortcut that highlights a product. It helps us earn a small commission to keep the lights on in Swider Studios.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 8 cases

If you want to show off the color of your Galaxy Z Fold 8, ZAGG has the perfect case for you. The Crystal Palace Snap case features a modern, clean design with special coatings to ensure it doesn’t yellow or age too quickly. There’s a special part in the middle to protect the hinge and prevent any accidents, while the reinforced edges will protect it from drops. Plus, it has a magnet in the back for using MagSafe/Qi2 accessories

Price: $79.99

Best Buy: ZAGG Crystal Palace

We’ve been using Dbrand’s Grip Case on a variety of phones we have in the studio for a while, and it’s one of our favorite go-tos with its durable design and reliable protection. There’s one for the Z Fold 8 that will give you military-grade drop protection, a clean design, and the option to choose any skin on Dbrand’s website to outfit it with, helping your Fold 8 stand out from the rest. The best part? A skin is included in the purchase price of the case, making it a surprisingly good value.

Price: $59.90

Dbrand: Grip Case

UAG cases are designed to be taken anywhere, with premium materials and construction for a snug fit and enhanced durability. The Mouve case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 combines a clear design with rubberized edges for a tactile grip, military-grade drop protection, and scratch resistance. It wraps around each side of your device and supplies a magnet in the back for accessories and charging. It’s a stylish and simple way to protect your device.

Price: $64.95

Amazon: UAG Mouve Case

Samsung made one of the coolest cases you can get for the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Carbon Magnet Case is made from Aramid, a material that’s super thin and extremely durable. It keeps the slim profile of the Fold 8 intact while giving you protection against light bumps and scratches. It’s available in three different colors and comes with a magnet for attaching accessories to the back.

Price: $109.99

Samsung: Carbon Magnet Case

Spigen is one of our favorite brands to shop from for phone cases at great prices. The Air Fit Pro MagFit is a stand-out for the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It comes with a slim profile that adds enough rigidity to your phone for military-grade drop protection. It also protects your hinge and the camera lenses on the back with a raised lip. It integrates magnets for charging and accessories, and it’s priced under $30.

Price: $29.99

Amazon: Spigen Air Fit Pro

For well over a decade, Otterbox has been one of those brands you can always rely on for extreme smartphone protection. Its Defender Series Pro XT case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is no exception to that rule. It comes with a tough, rugged design that protects your phone from drops and scuffs, while also protecting the hinge and the ports from any dirt that could slip in.

Price: $89.99

Amazon: Otterbox Defender Series Pro XT

For simple protection in a variety of colors, Dteck has a solid case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It offers a precise fit with a magnet in the back for charging and accessories; it’s slim, lightweight, and will protect your device against light bumps. It comes in eight total colors to make your Fold 8 pop: Black, Dark Blue, Dark Green, Pink, Purple, Red, Sky Blue, and Wine Red.

Price: $17.99

Best Buy: Dteck case

If you want something whimsical and fun, check out Samsung’s Mirror Magnet Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8. A simple yet playful accessory, this case protects your device from scratches and scuffs while adding a friendly touch to the back with a cartoon character. There are a few different versions you can choose from to pick your preferred style, and all of them ship with magnets for MagSafe compatibility.

Price: $69.99

Samsung: Mirror Magnet Case

Wallet cases are a convenient way to keep all of your most important stuff with you at all times, and the OCASE Wallet Case for the Z Fold 8 is a solid choice. Its faux leather exterior is stylish and protective, while on the inside, you can store three cards and cash. It’s also available in a bunch of different colors, and it’s priced at under $30.

Price: $29.99

Amazon: OCASE Wallet Case

For full 360-degree protection, check out the Fntcase Case with Magnetic Kickstand. This case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has everything you need: a protective military-grade design, a kickstand for propping your phone up for hands-free viewing, a screen protector, MagSafe support, hinge protection, and camera lens protection. It’s the ultimate go-to for anyone who may consider themselves… a bit of a cluts.

Price: $69.99

Amazon: Fntcase Case

Silicone cases are a great choice for a pop of color and for adding grip to your phone. Samsung’s first-party Silicone Magnet Case offers a precise fit and a range of colors that’ll match the finish you pick for your Galaxy Z Fold 8. It gives the device enough protection for everyday life, while keeping a slim profile and looking stylish at the same time.

Price: $89.99

Samsung: Silicone Magnet Case