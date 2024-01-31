(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

Fancy an iPad or MacBook but don’t want to wait until the next Black Friday to get them at a discount? Well, good news Best Buy is currently holding a sale on Apple devices and the discounts are as good as the savings were during Black Friday.

It’s extremely rare to see any kind of price cut on anything Apple – aside from AirPods – outside of the holiday shopping season, so don’t miss out on the price drops, especially if you already missed capitalizing on them during Black Friday.

The MacBook Pro savings start with this M3 Pro model that’s going for $150 off. Not only does this net you with an upgraded processor over the bog standard M3 chip, but it also comes well-equipped with 18GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

Want a MacBook Pro with a bit more pep in its step, you can save $200 on this M3 Max-equipped machine. This SKU also doubles the memory and storage as the model above to 36GB and 1TB.

You can also save $200 on a MacBook Pro with a bigger 16-inch screen. On top of those two extra inches of screen real estate — which makes a huge difference — this laptop comes well-equipped with a M3 Pro processor, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Get the biggest $300 savings on a MacBook with this deal. The MacBook Air 15-inch gives you the best of both worlds with a big screen in a thin-and-light package. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB, this laptop has everything you need to tackle a full day at school, work, or just life in general.

If you wanna get a MacBook at the absolutely cheapest price possible, look no further than this $250-off deal for a MacBook Air. It has an older M1 processor, but this machine still offers all the power and battery life to get through a full day of whatever you throw at it.

The iPad Air is on sale for $150 off and this is possibly one of the last sales it’ll go for with rumors of new iPads on the way. It comes with a bit more power than your average iPad thanks to its M1 chip and it comes with a hearty 256GB of storage.

After a $90 discount this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the latest Apple Watch Series 9. Sure it doesn’t have a blood oxygen monitor anymore, but this watch still offers plenty of workout and health tracking features to make it worthwhile.

Best Buy is knocking off $50 off the already affordable Apple Watch SE 2. It might be less full featured the mainline Apple Watch Series, but it still has all the same health tracking plus big features like fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection.

Apple’s absolute beast of a smartwatch, activity tracker, health monitor, and adventure logger is going for $50 now. It features a powerful S9 chip and a 3000-nit display that you’ll be able to see no matter how bright it is outside.