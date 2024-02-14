The Apple Vision Pro represents the future of computing as a completely standalone augmented reality headset. While you can use it all on its own and control it completely with handwaving and a few finger pinches, it doesn’t hurt to have a few accessories to improve and protect your $3,500 investment.

From power banks and chargers to extend battery life, a physical keyboard to make virtual typing more tactile, and a case for simple protection, a couple of accessories can help greatly improve your already amazing Vision Pro experience. Without further ado, these are the best Apple Vision Pro accessories.

Best Apple Vision Pro accessories: the shortlist

Apple’s official travel case might look like a white space marshmallow from NASA and be as big as a pillow, but it affords the Vision Pro 360-degree protection with over an inch of padding in every direction. It’s spacious enough to fit the Vision Pro, battery, and a small bag of accessories while keeping everything in place with a pair of velcroed nylon straps.

The Travel Case’s coolest is the exterior handle that’s large enough to go over your carry-on’s handle to make it a true travel case. It costs a lofty $200, but that’s a small investment to keep your $3,500 headset protected and more portable.

Apple: Apple Vision Pro Travel Case

If the official travel case is a little too rich for your blood, you can get the Spigen Klasden Pouch for just $89. It’s a bit smaller but it largely offers the same protection for your Vision Pro with a hard shell exterior and a padded divider to keep everything inside in place.

You arguably also get more organization with Spigen’s case as it features a few more with three elastic bands to cinch down cables and a zippered mesh pocket for other accessories. It also features an AirTag pocket which is sorely missing on Apple’s official case.

Spigen: Spigen Klasden Pouch

While the Apple Vision Pro’s battery is capable of 60W fast charging it only comes with a 30W charger in the box. If you want to more quickly top off your headset’s battery pack right before you go out or on a trip we highly recommend picking a faster charging brick like the Mophie Speedport 67.

This compact power brick offers a whopping 67W of fast charging power that more than meets the needs of the Vision Pro’s battery pack not to mention it can also quickly charge most modern MacBooks and Windows laptops. Best of all it uses GaN technology to improve charging efficiency and speed.

Apple: Mophie Speedport 67 GaN

The Vision Pro comes with a dinky 3,166 mAh battery that offers a maximum of two hours of power for Apple’s headset but you can extend that with a battery pack. Mophie PowerStation Pro is the perfect portable charger to extend your time in virtual space with 20,000mAh of additional power.

The Mophie PowerStation Pro offers up to 45W Fast Charging, which is more than sufficient for a MacBook Air and it has two USB-C PD ports so you can fast charge two devices (like your iPhone 15 Pro Max) at the same time. If you need to charge up a more demanding MacBook Pro or gaming laptop, then upgrade to the Mophie PowerStation Pro XL, which supports up to 100W fast charging while increasing power capacity to 25,000mAh.

Apple: Mophie PowerStation Pro

While Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard is convenient and delightful to use, pinching to tap one key at a time isn’t the most efficient way to write anything long form. In this case and time, it’s still best to pair the Vision Pro with an Apple Magic keyboard especially if you’re using the Vision Pro for work.

Take it from us, using the Magic Keyboard makes the Vision Pro more fun. You don’t have to target commands with your eyes all the time and hitting command+space opens up Spotlight so you can quickly get to apps and files. Pairing it with a Magic Trackpad also makes navigating all your virtual windows so much faster and easier too.

Best Buy: Apple Magic Keyboard

Like most headsets, the Apple Vision Pro isn’t glasses-friendly, but you can buy these Zeiss optical inserts with your prescription to make that issue a thing of the past. These inserts are custom-made to the needs of your eyes. They also magnetically attach to the inside lenses on the headset so you can easily switch the setup on your Vision Pro for users with different prescriptions or without one.

Apple: Zeiss Optical Inserts

The Vision Pro comes with a surprisingly great-sounding speaker that’s so clear and bassy you can watch movies and listen to music without any headphones. But if you want an even more immersive experience or just to be more conscientious of others around you, we highly recommend getting a pair of AirPod Pro 2nd Gen earbuds.

The AirPod Pro 2nd Gen offers fantastic spatial audio to make your virtual experience more isolated and immersive. Plus if you really want to tune out the world while watching a movie or working, the AirPod Pro 2nd Gen offers industry-leading noise-cancelling as well.

Best Buy: AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

The front of the Vision Pro might be made of glass but the surface of that glass has a thin layer of easily-scratchable plastic. If you want to keep your Vision Pro looking brand new, check out this clear cover case from GOSETH.

It adds a protective layer of thermoplastic polyurethane plastic that’s designed to always stay on even while you’re using it. It has holes for all the cameras to continue operating unobstructed and it’s also thin enough that you can still put the protective fabric cover the Apple Vision Pro comes with over it.

Amazon: GOSETH Protective Cover Case

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.