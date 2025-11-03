📱 Ayaneo, best known for its gaming handhelds, has teased more details on its upcoming phone

Ayaneo, best known for its portable PC handheld devices, has lifted the lid on its upcoming Ayaneo Phone – and it could be a return to the gaming phones of old.

As per a recent teaser video from Ayaneo, the phone has an intriguing detail that sets it apart from other recent phones: a pair of shoulder-mounted buttons.

The Ayaneo Phon will feature a candy bar-style shape with dual camera lenses and a flash in the top corner. The phone doesn’t look very wide, which may suggest a strange aspect ratio for its display.

Ayaneo had previously teased that the phone may bring back a slide-out screen, with controls beneath – much like the older Sony Xperia Play, and handheld consoles such as the PSP Go.

More recent ‘gaming phones’ have opted for touch-screen controls, and been more into the gaming side of things with avant-garde designs and extra cooling power for the SoC inside, rather than having physical controls.

Fans have requested the device revive further features that have been removed from modern phones, such as a headphone jack, microSD card slot and even a removable battery.

Of course, as well as providing a strong experience in look and feel, the Ayaneo Phone will also have to do well at being a normal smartphone, with good cameras, a smooth operating system and capable internals.

Ayaneo has said the phone will be a “mobile phone made for gamers”, with no other indication on specs or anything of the sort. However, Qualcomm has worked with the brand in the past to supply processors for some of its handheld consoles.

A release date for the device is unknown at the moment – the phone was part of the brand’s 2025 roadmap, although they only have a handful of weeks to deliver on that estimate.

