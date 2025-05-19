(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💻 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the only 14-inch gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 5080

⚙️ Also comes paired with the most powerful mobile processor, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

🗜️ All that power packed into a 0.72-inch and 3.46 pound package

📆 Available starting today for $3,199 and the base Nvidia RTX 5060 spec starts at $1,799

14-inch gaming laptops are back in season, and we’ve seen four ahead of Computex 2025, however, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the only one that squeezes an Nvidia RTX 5080 into its tiny chassis.

This more powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus is a little thicker at 0.72 inches and it weighs 3.46 pounds. That’s all due to the other upgrade to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Still, if you prefer a thinner and lighter laptop, there’s an Nvidia RTX 5060/5070 powered unit with the same 0.64” inch and 3.31 pound chassis as last year’s model.

Of course, the Nvidia RTX 5080 isn’t going to be as powerful as the desktop version, nor will it be the full-powered mobile version. It simply can’t since this gaming laptop has a maximum 120W TGP, which has to be split between 80W for the GPU and 15-54W for the CPU. I expect this laptop to deliver higher frame rates than the Nvidia RTX 5070-powered Acer Predator Triton 14, but I’ll be able to test this myself soon.

What’s more, Asus is so confident in engineering that it's using a combination of liquid metal and heat pipes to provide 0 dB cooling for its entire system. That means this laptop can, at times, run with no fan at all and just use the passive cooling from its heat pipes. Of course, these periods of 0 dB cooling will likely occur when the laptop is just idling or while you’re browsing and watching videos, but this is a pretty impressive trick nonetheless.

Otherwise, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features the same premium CNC-milled aluminum chassis with customizable Slash Lighting on the lid.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 will be available today starting at $1,799 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 270 and Nvidia RTX 5060 plus 1TB of PCIe storage and 16GB of memory. The Nvidia RTX 5080 costs quite a bit more at $3,199, but it also features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 plus double the SSD space and RAM.

