(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 is available today for $299, and it looks like a great graphics card for new PC gamers. The GPU will be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET, and we’ll have buy links available to make it easier for you to find them.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide running with DLSS Off vs DLSS 4 (credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia’s new mid-range graphics card delivers 148fps Cyberpunk 2077, 130fps Black Myth Wukong, 234fps Hogwarts Legacy, and 223fps Doom Dark Ages gameplay at 1080p ultra – with the help of maximum DLSS 4 Multi-frame Generation, of course.

That’s an impressive feat for a graphics card with only 3,840 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Unlike the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti I just reviewed, this GPU won’t have a 16GB VRAM version, so we’ll have to see if its lack of video memory limits it at all.

Nvidia also announced that new RTX 5060-powered laptops from every OEM will be available starting at $1,099. Many of these will be on display soon at Computex 2025, so stay tuned for more.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.