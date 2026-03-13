(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

🔜 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is receiving a key update in April: Microsoft’s Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) technology

🙌Auto SR is an AI-powered, OS-level feature that upscales games in real-time for improved sharpness and performance

🔋 Because it runs on the handheld’s Ryzen AI chip, Auto SR reduces GPU strain and should improve battery life

👍 Unlike other upscalers, Auto SR doesn’t require specific developer integration for each game, making it widely applicable

Best Buy: Asus ROG Xbox Ally X - $999

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is getting a long-awaited upgrade in April, as Microsoft announced the Xbox handheld will soon make use of its Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) technology.

Automatic Super Resolution uses AI to upscale games in real time, promising to make them look sharper while increasing performance as the game runs from a lower internal resolution.

That might sound extremely similar to other upscaling technologies, such as Nvidia’s DLSS. However, the benefit of Auto SR is that it can run directly on the device from the Ryzen AI chip inside the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X as its an OS-level feature. This should equate to less GPU strain and more battery life, which is crucial for handhelds.

The technology also doesn’t require retroactive developer support, while Nvidia DLSS and AMD’s FSR require per-game integration by developers.

It’s fair to say that Auto SR won’t offer the same image quality as DLSS, but it’ll prove useful if no other upscaler is supported by a game.

Microsoft showed off Auto SR during GDC 2026, and with a release date of April planned, it won’t be long until Asus ROG Xbox Ally X gamers can test the feature for themselves.

In our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X review, we said Microsoft’s collaborative handheld with Asus delivered on almost all fronts but its $999 price tag was a hard pill to swallow unless you’re dead-set on playing more games on a handheld at higher settings.

Up next: Xbox Project Helix: everything we know about Microsoft’s next console

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.