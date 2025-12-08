(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut/Microsoft)

🤯 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally is currently on sale at Amazon for $110 off its original price

📉 This represents an 18% discount on the device, which was only released in October 2025

👍 The handheld features a 1080p 120Hz display, an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD

🎄 The deal includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Premium and makes the device an ideal holiday gift

Amazon: Asus ROG Xbox Ally - $489

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally has proven surprisingly popular, despite its high price tag. However, those who were put off paying $599 for the more affordable version of Microsoft’s handheld won’t want to miss this deal at Amazon.

Right now, you can save $110 on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally – that’s 18% off the regular asking price. It’s a massive discount, and one that you’d expect to see when a revision is released or if the device had been on sale for a couple of years.

That’s not the case with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally though, as the portable PC only released on October 16, 2025. Saving $110 on the handheld then, especially as most electronics keep going up in price, is a fantastic deal.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally may not be as powerful as the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, but it’s still no slouch. It has a 1080p 120Hz touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Its 60Whr battery also means you can play for hours without worrying about running out of power, and every purchase comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Premium.

If you’ve been on the fence about the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, this is a great chance to get it brand-new for significantly less than the usual asking price. If you're someone who is already invested in the PC and Xbox gaming space, this could be the ideal Christmas gift to yourself or a family member.

