This splitting gaming keyboard is the coolest! (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

⌨ The Asus ROG Falcata is a 75% compact wireless gaming keyboard that also splits into an ergonomic shape

🖖 It features highly programmable and durable hall-effect switches designed for 100M keypresses

🛜 Gaming-ready wireless with an 800Hz polling rate and only 3.5ms of latency

😌 Adjustable angle for an ergonomic tented keyboard setup

⚙️ Fully programmable and customizable using just the keyboard’s onboard multifunction wheel

The Asus ROG Falcata might look like any other compact 70% gaming keyboard, but as soon as you pick it up, it splits in half.

No, you didn’t just break it! It’s designed to be a split-ergonomic wireless gaming keyboard. There are, of course, other split keyboards like the Nuio Flow and even ones made for gaming. The Asus ROG Falcata, however, can better help you excel in competitive gaming with an 800Hz polling rate – that’s a ridiculously responsive wireless gaming keyboard.

You can use just the left side of the Asus ROG Falcata for a more compact PC gaming setup (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Now, this high-performance two-part wireless keyboard actually needs to be connected with a USB-C cable to work. That’s unfortunate, but if you only need the left side of the keyboard for WASD controls while PC gaming, you can just detach the right side and give yourself more room to move your gaming mouse around.

It’s also outfitted with magnetic hall-effect ROG HFX V2 switches, which you can program to actuate to the 0.1mm degree, so even the slightest tap of the key will trigger it.

The Asus ROG Falcata looks like a completely normal keybaord until you split it (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)Not split and split

Alternatively, the keyboard features up to 3.5mm of travel, and the keys feel tactile with a smooth motion and bump when bottoming out. The stems inside each key switch have also been reinforced with a walled stem design, which basically wraps the key stems with a foundational wall for a completely steady keypress.

The Asus ROG Falcata has adjustable feet and removable palmrests (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

That’s not all you can customize on the Asus ROG Falcata. As a split ergonomic keyboard, you can adjust the angle so the center rises to meet the natural orientation of your wrists. The ROG Falcata comes with eight removable pegs that screw into the bottom to fine tune the angle of the keyboard.

The Asus ROG Falcata is fully customizable using just the onboard multifunction dial (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Asus ROG Falcata can also be completely customized using the multifunction wheel on the left side of the keyboard. You can dial in the actuation distance of every key, change lighting, and set complete profiles without having to connect it to a PC or launch Asus’ ROG Armory Crate software.

Unfortunately the high-speed Asus ROG Falcata needs a wired connection between the two keyboard halves (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Asus ROG Falcata will be available in early July 2025, but Asus has not shared pricing yet.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.