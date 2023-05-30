(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

A new firmware has dropped for the Asus ROG Ally that makes previous reviews of the powerful handheld PC worryingly outdated.

According to YouTuber Dave2D, the system’s performance has improved dramatically, with the latest firmware update showing a 15-20% jump in terms of frame rate.

That’s a significant increase, then, and makes the performance comparisons between the Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck more stark than many reviewers originally found over a week ago.

Even though products are always evolving these days thanks to firmware updates and post-launch support, a two-figure leap in performance isn’t the norm. It appears that Asus may have been too eager to get the device into reviewers’ hands, as even though some issues will remain – like Windows 11 being more cumbersome to use than Steam OS and disappointing battery life – those looking for a clear jump over Valve’s Steam Deck may have been initially disappointed.

As Dave Lee points out in his video above, Asus “sent out review units that just were not ready to be reviewed” and that the handheld was “running drivers and firmware that was so underbaked”.

The Asus ROG Ally is available to preorder now and ships on June 13, 2023. There are two models to choose from: the Asus ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 for $599.99 and comes with 256GB storage, and the Z1 Extreme model is $699.99 and includes 512GB of storage.

The Z1 Extreme model is the way to go, honestly, as it offers far more performance than the Z1 version and double the storage for only $100 more. With all that power under the hood, you’ll be able to play many of the best PC games without too many compromises. And that’s an enticing prospect.

