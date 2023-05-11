The Asus ROG Ally is an incredibly powerful handheld PC, besting Valve’s Steam Deck by some margin when it comes to specs and compatibility. You can read our Asus ROG Ally hands-on review for more.

But there’s no point having all that power if you don’t have any games to play on it – thankfully, you won’t have to worry about that thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Even though the Asus ROG Ally lets you play your existing game libraries from Steam, the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and any launcher that works on Windows 11, you may be new to PC gaming. Thankfully, every purchase of the Asus ROG Ally also includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and that’s a big win.

Microsoft’s subscription platform gives you access to hundreds of games, including the best Xbox Series X games. You also get Xbox Cloud Gaming, which lets you play games instantly without having to wait for anything to download.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Asus X Game Pass

😱 The Asus ROG Ally just became an even better value proposition

💰 The top-spec model costs $699.99, but you also get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

🙌 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to hundreds of games

☁️ You also get Xbox Cloud Gaming

Being able to access Microsoft’s first-party titles like Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and many more is a great selling point for the Asus ROG Ally. It also gives it an edge over the Steam Deck, as playing Windows 11 games requires users to sideload the operating system as the Steam Deck uses Linux.

The Asus ROG Ally seems to be the ultimate handheld, though you’ll have to wait for our full review before we can firmly stand by that statement. It’s out on June 13 and the AMD Z1 Extreme Processor model costs $699.99. Remember, you get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, too, which costs $14.99 a month – that’s a saving of $44.97.

If your Game Pass subscription has expired, you can save with our Xbox Game Pass 12 month discount code.