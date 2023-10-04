Hot off the heels of the Forza Motorsport review embargo, reviews for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are now live – and it’s fair to say that the game has received a fairly positive reception.

Unlike Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was an expansive open-world title with an almost exhausting amount of content, Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to the series’ roots, focusing on a more confined playspace and stealth gameplay mechanics, which will appeal to those who were turned off by the other games’ approach.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is currently sitting on an OpenCritic score of 76 after 86 critic reviews, which is an admirable score. It seems like most gamers will enjoy the new Assassin’s Creed title, as 71% of critics recommend it.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage hasn’t scored quite as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which achieved a critic average of 83 and was recommended by 91% of reviewers. Still, it’s a different take on the formula and one that many might find more appealing.

Here’s what reviewers had to say about Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Assassin’s Creed Mirage reviews

👍 Assassin’s Creed Mirage has an Opencritic score of 76 after 86 critic reviews

🗣️ 71% of critics would recommend the new AC game

🥷 Assassin’s Creed Mirage drops the open-world, RPG-focused formula of previous titles

📆 The game is out on October 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Buy it now from Best Buy

Buy it now from Amazon

GamesRadar said the new AC lives up to its stealthy, more compact approach, “Ubisoft Bordeaux has delivered exactly what it promised. Assassin's Creed Mirage is a compact, stealth-focused adventure that punishes anyone trying to go in loud, and it does so in a world that's always a delight to explore (and be chased through).”

Destructoid went as far to say Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the throwback that some players have been desperately hoping for. “For those looking for a pure return of form to the original Assassin’s Creed, you’re going to love Mirage. After all, the stealth, parkour, and accompanying systems are the best they’ve been. And Baghdad is one of the best cities we’ve explored in the series yet. But for me, I can’t help but wonder if the true mirage was thinking this return to the old formula was the right direction to take.”

IGN also enjoyed Assassin’s Creed Mirage saying, “it’s back-to-basic approach is a successful first step in returning to the stealthy style that launched this series” while PC Gamer said “Assassin's Creed Mirage isn't the triumphant return to glory that I hoped it'd be, but it's a good first stab.”

I’ve bounced off Assassin’s Creed in recent years, as its annualized nature became too overwhelming, honestly. While I dabbled with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, it’s never really been a series that has clicked with me. However, it’s good to see Ubisoft catering to fans of the more classic Assassin’s Creed experience, but now it has to figure out how to satisfy those who prefer the open-world style games. Tricky, but not impossible.