🆕 Apple has two new smart home devices in development

🤖 The high-end version will feature a robotic limb or arm

🤔 The device will be similar to the Google Nest Hub Max and Amazon Echo Hub

📆 Apple’s cheaper smart home hub could be released early next year

Apple’s new HomePod-like device, which reportedly includes a screen and a robotic arm, is getting closer, according to the ever-reliable Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple’s smart home device will run on a new operating system called homeOS. The screen will be able to show apps like Calendar, Notes, and Home, and will function similarly to the Google Nest Hub Max and Amazon Echo Hub.

Unsurprisingly, the new smart home device will support Apple Intelligence, a feature missing from the current HomePods, and will be powered by the A18 chip. Perhaps more excitingly, though, is that the high-end version of the device – expected to cost $1,000 – will have a robotic arm that can adjust automatically to ensure the large iPad-like display is always visible.

9to5mac also reported that the device will include a camera that can identify which person is using the advice, and allow users to perform gesture-controller actions.

Apple will also release a low-end smart display that focuses on using FaceTime to stay in touch with people and to control your home appliances. It could also magnetically attach to a wall or sit atop a desk and is tipped to be released as early as next year.

Apple has had mixed success with its endeavors in the smart home market. It’s famously discontinued the original HomePod, only to release a strikingly similar device. However, its HomePod mini speakers have seen wider adoption and were generally well-received.

Creating a dedicated hub instead of asking users to find their iPhone, iPad or another device could appeal to those with a complex smart home setup. The high-end version’s robotic arm could also give it that wow factor over competitors like Google and Amazon, though we’ll have to wait to see whether it’s a gimmick or a transformative upgrade.

Apple’s next big event is set to reveal a new M4 iMac and MacBooks, which could take place in October.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.