Apple looks to be gearing up to release its long-rumored mixed-reality headset later this year, but don’t expect to be won over by a single heavy-hitting app.

In a new report, Bloomberg details Apple’s expected strategic approach behind the device’s launch. Instead of relying on a single, killer app to convince regular consumers and tech enthusiasts to splash out on the $3,000 headset, the company is reportedly hoping a comprehensive library of more generic apps will persuade people to try the device.

We already know that the headset – which is expected to be called Reality Pro – will launch with a wide-ranging suite of apps. Apple reportedly plans to include fitness apps, productivity tools, entertainment and gaming in the device, with the hope interested buyers will see something among them that takes their fancy.

We can reportedly expect a glut of VR versions of existing Apple apps – including FaceTime, Messages, Photos and even Books – as well as the ability to run other third-party apps from the App Store with little adjustment. Video call support, a fitness app, immersive virtual cinema and collaborative work tools will also likely be packaged with the device.

On top of Apple’s own creations, Bloomberg reports Apple will unveil a software development kit at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, paving the way for third-party developers to create compatible apps and services for the headset.

Somewhat surprisingly, the headset is also expected to be marketed as a bona fide gaming device. Apple hired some game developers last year to prepare the ground for the headset’s mixed-reality gaming. We’re yet to see what that really means, though, and are currently in the dark even about whether Apple is prioritizing internal game development or is expecting third-party studios to develop and port titles for the device.

Without a strong library, it may struggle to even make a dent in the VR gaming space. Sony’s PSVR 2 games catalog is already looking strong only a few months after launch, and the upcoming Meta Quest 3 will likely carry over the ginormous library of games available for Meta’s existing VR headsets. Apple – which has never been a real player in the gaming industry – will have to do something pretty remarkable to show its AR/VR device is a bona fide games machine.

Will all that be enough to convince even the most ardent Apple fans to spend $3,000? Alongside its somewhat scattershot software library, the device’s hardware is also rumored to be incredibly impressive. Maybe the biggest AR/VR fans will be taken, but I expect the average consumer will need a lot more convincing.