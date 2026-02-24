🇺🇸 Apple is set to bring US-destined Mac mini production to Texas

🏭 A recent tour of Apple’s facilities showed off a new 220,000 square foot warehouse in Houston that’ll be turned into a manufacturing plant for the desktop model

💰 It comes as part of the $500 billion investment pledge Apple CEO Tim Cook made to President Trump last year

🤔 Apple has stressed that it’s only local Mac mini production moving Stateside, as other Mac minis will still be made in Asia

Apple is going to start making its Mac mini, its smallest desktop Mac model, in the US later this year.

The Wall Street Journal was taken on a tour of Apple’s Houston facility and was shown an empty warehouse where the brand says it’ll be making Mac minis bound for the USA – that’s a 220,000 square foot manufacturing plant to be built on a site where Foxconn is also building servers for Apple Intelligence.

The decision to produce Mac minis in the US is a part of Apple’s pledge that it made last year to spend $500 billion in the US over the next four years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged to increase investments and US hiring after meeting with President Trump last year, where the president stated that Apple was growing its US investments to avoid tariffs.

Before meeting with the president, Apple had vowed to invest $430 million domestically over five years in 2021, when the Biden administration was in power.

This isn’t the first time Apple will have made Macs domestically, as it previously made Mac Pros at a facility in Texas. However, this plant’s production has fallen in recent years.

Apple’s COO, Sabih Khan, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the brand feels more confident in projecting the demand for the smaller Mac mini in the long term. What also helps its viability for domestic production is that it makes up a small portion of Apple’s overall sales.

Doing so for something with much larger demand, such as the iPhone, would be much more difficult. This is largely because Apple’s assemblers for the iPhone already have specific factories and people set aside for making the handset, which would presumably take a long time to replicate domestically.

Sabih Khan also told The Wall Street Journal that the new Houston facility should be able to meet local demand as the production of Mac minis domestically ramps up. Mac minis for the rest of the world will continue to be manufactured in Asia.

Up next: iPhone 18 Pro colors could include a hue we haven’t seen in years

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.