(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⌚️ Apple is reportedly giving the next Apple Watch Ultra a full redesign

📈 A new report says the Apple Watch Ultra 4’s new design could surge sales

❤️ The new watch is also rumored to come with high blood pressure notifications

🔋 Battery life will also reportedly see a boost

📅 The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to arrive this September

Apple is gearing up to introduce one of the biggest upgrades in Apple Watch Ultra history, if rumors are to be believed. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 will get a “full redesign,” according to Digitimes, in an effort to help surge watch sales. The report mentions that it could help boost sales by 20-30% compared to last year, when the familiar Apple Watch Ultra 3 was released.

The publication doesn’t share any details about the redesign, other than the fact it expects it to happen. This isn’t the first time Digitimes has mentioned this, either; last year, it also shared that it was anticipating a design refresh for the Apple Watch Ultra.

The new look could be to accommodate all of the sensors in the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which is expected to be double the number that’s in the Ultra 3.

While it’s not clear what al of the new sensors will be capable of, at least some of them will reportedly help power high blood pressure notifications, a feature that’s reportedly in the pipeline for later this year. It still needs to be approved by the FDA before it reaches consumers, but it could help flesh out the Apple Watch Ultra’s health features and make it a more appealing option than the regular Apple Watch for those with certain health conditions.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 could also get better battery life. Digitimes says the watch will gain better power efficiency with the redesign, which could lead to longer battery life as a result. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 can already last 2-3 days on a full charge, so it’s exciting that the Ultra 4 could last even longer.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Ultra 4 this September, alongside the Series 12 and a trio of new iPhones, including the iPhone Fold.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.