⌚️ A new rumor says the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will finally arrive this year

⏳ We’ve been anticipating a new Watch Ultra since Apple skipped 2024 and only released the black Ultra 2 and Series 10

🛰️ The watch is rumored to come with satellite connectivity, a more efficient screen, and boosted performance

📅 It’ll likely be released alongside the iPhone 17 this fall

The Apple Watch Ultra hasn’t been upgraded since 2023, but it sounds like we’ll finally get a new model later this year. GF Securities Hong Kong analyst Jeff Pu shared on X that he believes Apple will release the Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year, corroborating previous reports we’ve heard that suggest the same. If you’ve been on the fence about getting an Ultra 2, it sounds like you’ll want to wait a bit longer for an even better model.

In addition to the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and rumored Series 11, Pu also predicts Apple’s first smart home display (referred to as “HomePad 6””) will be released in 2025, while AirPods Pro 3 will ship in 2026. The Apple Watch Series 12 and rumored Apple Vision Pro 2 will also be released next year, according to Pu. The first Apple Watch with blood pressure monitoring and Apple’s smart glasses will follow a year later in 2027.

We’ve heard on-again, off-again rumors about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 since the Ultra 2 came out in September 2023. The watch was said to arrive last year, but was ultimately scrapped from Apple’s release schedule and replaced by the Ultra 2 in a new black finish.

However, it seems like 2025 will be the year that we get a new Apple Watch Ultra, with rumors suggesting it could come with satellite connectivity for emergency texts, a more efficient display, and better performance thanks to a new chipset. The design is expected to remain largely the same, and we don’t anticipate any new size variants to come out, either.

If previous Apple Watch Ultra release dates are any indication, we can likely expect the Ultra 3 to ship alongside the iPhone 17 series this September. Stay tuned.

