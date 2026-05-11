(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⌚️ Apple’s next generation of Apple Watches has been rumored to come with Touch ID

❌ However, a new leak suggests the company is skipping the feature entirely

🔋 The reason? It affects battery life, other health features, and price

☝️ Leaked code suggested that Apple was at least working on adding Touch ID

Apple is always experimenting with new features for its products, and one that we caught wind of a while ago was Touch ID for the Apple Watch. Leaked code had suggested that “AppleMesa” (the codename for Touch ID) was being prepared for the 2026 Apple Watch lineup, including the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4. However, a new rumor now suggests the company won’t include the security feature after all.

According to a Weibo post, Instant Digital (a well-known Apple leaker) says that Touch ID won’t be coming to this year’s Apple Watch lineup. The sensor doesn’t make sense for Apple to include, according to the leaker, mostly because of how constrained space is on the device.

The Apple Watch has gotten slimmer and lighter over the years, to the point where only the Ultra is noticeable on the wrist. Instant Digital says that Touch ID would only complicate things, claiming it would eat directly into the space that Apple could use for a bigger battery or new health sensors. Adding the sensor would also increase Apple's production costs, likely leading to a price increase for the watch.

Apple is fine with the current way you unlock your iPhone, according to Instant Digital, which involves unlocking your paired iPhone after putting it on your wrist. You can also unlock it directly with a PIN. While this level of security is enough for most users, it’d be nice to have biometric security built into the side button or under the screen, if only because you can keep sensitive information like health data and credit cards on your watch.

If the Apple Watch Series 12 or Ultra 4 don’t come with Touch ID, it’s unclear when Apple might integrate the feature. We aren’t expecting a redesign of the Apple Watch until at least 2028, according to rumors, with simple spec-bumps planned for this year and next.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.