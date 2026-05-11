🥽 Apple isn’t releasing a new Vision Pro any time soon, according to a report

2️⃣ The headset isn’t getting a proper sequel for at least two more years

👓 Instead, Apple is prioritizing work on new smart glasses

🧑‍🔬 It’s also working to make the Vision Pro lighter and smaller, but no specific project is in active development

When the Apple Vision Pro launched in February 2024, many were quick to try out the bleeding-edge headset before realizing the second generation would likely be much better. Unfortunately, it sounds like it’s gonna be a while before the time comes that the Vision Pro 2 launches - Apple isn’t dropping a new one for at least another two years.

That’s according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. In his Power On newsletter, the famed Apple reporter says that a Vision Pro sequel isn’t in active development. While the company may be working on new materials and technologies to get the headset smaller and lighter behind the scenes, its primary focus lies in other wearables like smart glasses, something the company is expected to release next year.

The news comes as reports of Apple’s Vision Pro Group team being dismantled surface. Gurman says that while the team was broken up a bit, it was in an effort to create dedicated Vision Pro hardware and software teams, while reshuffling some executives to other tasks like working on Siri, AirPods with AI cameras, and an AI pendant. Job listings for Vision Pro and visionOS were suggested as evidence of the Apple Vision Pro being in turmoil with no staff behind it, but Gurman simply says it’s to find more people to work on glasses and support visionOS.

The Apple Vision Air (codenamed N100) was expected to be the next version of the Vision Pro with a lighter design and fewer impressive features. However, that project was canceled last year to shift work to other projects. While that headset may have died, we haven’t heard anything about the Apple Vision Pro 2 being axed or shelved entirely.

It’s also worth noting that Gurman doesn’t mention anything about occasional spec upgrades for the Vision Pro, like Apple did with the M5 model last year. It’s possible Apple will give it better performance over time with new internals and software upgrades, while a proper sequel is worked on in secret before emerging with a new design and new features.

We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything else.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.