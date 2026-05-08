(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎧 Apple is making a lot of progress on its AI-powered AirPods

📸 The new earbuds with built-in cameras have entered advanced testing stages

🏭 Apple is just a few steps away from reaching the point of mass production

🤖 The earbuds will use cameras and Visual Intelligence to identify the world around you

🗺️ This could be helpful with turn-by-turn directions, reminding you to do things, and more

📅 It’s unclear when the new AirPods could launch, but it seems like it could be soon

Apple is rumored to be working on a pair of AirPods with built-in cameras to enable new AI features, and it sounds like the company is making important progress towards an eventual release. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reports that Apple’s next-generation earbuds have entered a phase in development “where prototypes feature a near-final design and capabilities,” a sign that the buds are almost ready for customers.

The rumored AI-infused AirPods have leaked several times over the past couple of years as Apple prepares to make its most aggressive AI push yet. The buds will integrate cameras into the stems, which are said to be a bit longer than the current AirPods Pro stems. This will allow them to see what’s around you and provide contextual prompts, information, and more.

Bloomberg notes that this could mean the AirPods can recommend meals based on what it sees in your fridge, turn-by-turn directions based on landmarks in front of you, and other related functions. The cameras themselves won’t be able to take pictures or videos, and a small LED light will indicate when they’re in use and learning what’s going on around you.

The AirPods will integrate with Apple Intelligence, which is getting a huge upgrade later this year with its new Gemini foundation. Apple had to delay the release of the earbuds due to its qualms with getting Siri in a better place, but since it seems to be on track to come out later this year with iOS 27, the buds might be right around the corner.

An exact release date for the next version of AirPods has yet to be shared, but we’ll let you know when we hear something.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.