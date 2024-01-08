Apple has announced the release date for the Apple Vision Pro – and we don’t have long to wait. The spatial computing headset will be available on Friday, February 2, at all US Apple Store locations and on Apple Store online.

Pre-orders begin on Friday, January 19, at 8am EST / 5am PST, with prices starting at $3,499 for 256GB of storage.

In a press release on Apple Newsroom, the company said, “Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. An all-new App Store provides users with access to more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, as well as new experiences that take advantage of the unique capabilities of Vision Pro.”

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, added: “The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Vision Pro release date

📆 Apple Vision Pro launches on February 2

🔜 Pre-orders begin on January 19

💰 Prices start from $3,499 for the 256GB model

👍 Apple promises the Vision Pro would launch “early in 2024”

Apple first revealed the Apple Vision Pro during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June last year. The headset delivers 4K resolution for each eye, supports virtual and augmented reality, and is powered by Apple’s new R1 chip and M2 chip.

The device could transform how we interact with many popular apps such as FaceTime, Photos and Movies, using hand-tracking to navigate the new virtual worlds the headset can create.

Whether people will be willing to part with $3,499 is another question, as the headset’s asking price means this will be a device for the few, not the many. Still, Apple will be hoping it can carve out a new category, with future iterations delivering a more refined yet affordable experience.