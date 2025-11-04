🔔 Apple TV has introduced a new Netflix-style “Tudum” chime

🆕 The chime is part of a rebrand where “Apple TV+” became “Apple TV.”

👀 There are three versions of the chime: a five-second main version, a one-second sting for trailers, and a 12-second version for films in theaters

🌈 The new chime accompanies Apple TV’s multi-colored logo and aligns the streaming service name with its set-top box

Apple has created its own unique Netflix-style “Tudum” chime that will play before Apple TV episodes, movie trailers and in theaters.

As part of its vibrant rebrand where Apple dropped the “Plus” in favour of just Apple TV, the new chime was compared by Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and producing partner.

In an interview with Variety, Finneas said, “If you’re binge-ing the whole season of Ted Lasso or Severance or Disclaimer, you’re going to hear the mnemonic 10 times in one day. So it’s gotta be something that’s like a bite of ginger between rolls or something, you know?”

There are three versions of the Apple TV mnemonic. “There’s like the main version, which is five seconds, which is what you hear before episodes of a television show,” Finneas told Variety. “There’s a one-second version that is just a sting that might play when you see a movie trailer and they just show the production company. And then there is a longer-form version [of about 12 seconds] which you’ll see in a movie theater at the start of an Apple studios original film, like Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The Apple TV chime accompanies Apple’s multi-colored TV logo, which it introduced as part of its “vibrant new identity”. It means the streaming service now has the same name as the company’s streaming set-top-box, which could be getting a refresh this month.

Up next: Samsung’s new HDR10+ Advanced will take on Dolby Vision 2

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.