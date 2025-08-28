(Screenshot: The Shortcut)

🎧 Apple has teased a new pair of Beats headphones in a video

⛹️‍♂️ The upcoming Powerbeats Fit were revealed, designed for sports and other activities

👀 It seems that they’ll be a successor to 2021’s Beats Fit Pro

📅 Apple says the earbuds will arrive this fall

Apple has a new pair of Beats earbuds on the way. The company has uploaded a video to the official Beats channel on YouTube revealing the new Powerbeats Fit, a pair of earbuds that look a lot smaller than the Powerbeats Pro 2 from earlier this year. The video teases that they’ll be designed for sports and other activities like working out, and that the buds will arrive sometime this fall.

The earbuds look like spiritual successors to the Beats Fit Pro. Those earbuds, originally released in 2021, have a similar design that’s tiny and slots in your ear in a very discreet manner. They come with features like active noise cancellation and integration with Apple’s Find My network, and it’s likely that these new buds will offer the same, although we don’t have details on exact specs just yet.

The Powerbeats Fit will be a much smaller alternative to the Powerbeats Pro 2, which physically hook onto your ears to stay in place. The video suggests that the new buds will offer the same stability while moving around, but we’ll obviously need to test that to be sure.

It’s unclear if the Powerbeats Fit will have features like heart rate tracking similar to the Powerbeats Pro 2. We’ll probably know more about them in the near future, however; not only are they set to arrive this fall, but Apple has an event scheduled for September 9 to unveil the iPhone 17. Perhaps we’ll get our first look at them during the show.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.